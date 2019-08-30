This case for the Nintendo Switch Lite is exactly what the console needs

Reviews are coming in for the new Nintendo Switch Lite and people are liking what they see. The console removed its dock capabilities, focusing instead on the portable aspect, so you’re gonna want a case of some sort.

Now, Nintendo has revealed a new case for the Switch Lite. Currently only available in Japan, let’s hope it makes its way to the states.

New Nintendo Switch Lite snap-on case

As mentioned, the case is currently only available in Japan, but hopefully, it will see a US release in the near future. You can technically order it from the Nintendo Japan site, but shipping costs are probably going to be real rough.

The case snaps on to the back of your console and the cover will flip over the front to protect it while you are transporting your precious console. From the listing, it only comes in grey, which is disappointing considering some of the vibrant color options on the console itself.

Other manufacturers are starting to release their own cases for the Switch Lite, but so far, none of them match the low-profile goodness of this official version from Nintendo.

What do you think? Interested in this Nintendo Switch Lite case? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: