Tech Hangover: Zoom admits they are big fat stupid liars

Zoom admits it doesn’t have 300 million users, corrects misleading claims

Not only are they big fat stupid liars, but they’re cowards too. They snuck around and updated a post on their blog earlier this month without telling anyone. Tsk tsk tsk.

Zoom has admitted it doesn’t have 300 million daily active users. The admission came after The Verge noticed the company had quietly edited a blog post making the claim earlier this month. Zoom originally stated it had “more than 300 million daily users” and that “more than 300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time.” Zoom later deleted these references from the original blog post, and now claims “300 million daily Zoom meeting participants.” – The Verge

Microsoft built Xbox Game Pass for this moment, and it’s thriving

Xbox Game Pass is sort of like Netflix, but for video games. Everyone figured it would fail, but check this out: Xbox Game Pass now has over 10 million subscribers. That’s crazy.

Since March, Xbox Game Pass members have added over 23 million friends on Xbox Live, which is a 70% growth in friendship rate,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer wrote in a blog post this morning. “Game Pass members are also playing twice as much and engaging in more multiplayer gaming, which has increased by 130%. – Venture Beat

Facebook’s new tool makes it easy to transfer photos and videos to Google Photos

This is a pretty neat feature for folks who have a ton of photos stored on Facebook’s cloud. It’s nice to know they’re letting users transfer them to other platforms without any issues.

Facebook is rolling out a new tool today allowing users in the US and Canada to transfer their photos and videos to Google Photos. The tool can be accessed by heading to your Facebook settings, then heading to the tab that reads “Your Facebook Information.” – The Verge

Review: Motorola’s Edge Plus is a contender, not a champion

This is Motorola’s latest flagship phone and Chaim Gartenberg of The Verge got some time with it and offered some thoughts on it. The phone is fine, but there are better ones out there.

After years mainly spent in the midrange phone market, Motorola burst back into the spotlight with the foldable Razr: it was bold, it was exciting, it was expensive, and it ultimately flopped. As interesting as it was, it simply wasn’t a very good phone. – The Verge

Google announces Chrome Web Store crackdown for August 2020

Google is fed up with people submitting spammy extensions to the Chrome Web Store, so now they’re finally cracking the whip on how developers have to comply with its new rules or risk being delisted.

Google announced today new rules for the Chrome Web Store in an attempt to cut down the number of shady Chrome extensions submitted and listed on the site. The browser maker says that due to Chrome’s success as today’s top browser platform, the Chrome Web Store has seen an influx of spammers and fraudsters. – ZDNet

This Tech Conference Is Being Held on an Animal Crossing Island

Man, we are living in some wild fucking times. Lord help us.

A tech worker from New York had a different idea for his tech conference, which he announced, in all seriousness, on April Fools’ Day. The free conference is called Deserted Island DevOps and is happening on Thursday, entirely inside Animal Crossing, the Nintendo Switch hit game released in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. – Motherboard

