This website uses AI to generate memes and they are terribly wonderful

I’m going to make a bold statement and say that memes are the only thing keeping this world afloat right now. Things are terrible, but memes are eternal.

Creating memes can be tough, and many people fail, but what if you could get an AI to make the memes for you? Well, they would still be terrible, but you can at least blame *waves vaguely* the AI. Now, you can do just that with Imgflip and its AI-driven meme-making machine.

The results are seriously terrible but sometimes brilliant. We’ve compiled a couple below and if you want to make your own (“make” used here very very loosely), you can do that by heading to this website right here.

AI-generated memes that are both spicy and soggy

“My wife” in my best Borat voice

the ai meme generator is good pic.twitter.com/6sJijGFrzu — Chilled weekend to all of you (@peeweehuman) April 30, 2020

Don’t come at me like this, computer

The ai meme generator generated one that hit hard pic.twitter.com/hnOfUl1JqI — Perkins (@PerkinsHammer) April 30, 2020

Very cool, bot, thank you

hey. ai has a nice wholesome meme for those of you who need it right now pic.twitter.com/rFTCYKtBVX — ☆*~Dave (Krispy)~*☆ (@KrispyEve) April 30, 2020

This one was made for Kevin

The AI makes better memes than I could ever hope to. pic.twitter.com/PpIV8UJjLz — kay, wizard lite™ (@kayartics) April 30, 2020

SHUT. IT. DOWN.

THE AI MEME GENERATOR GAVE ME THIS DHDBXGSJSB pic.twitter.com/GkjWrVjlb6 — maru @ work + acnh ♡ (@marutheworld) April 30, 2020

I am convinced this bot was made for Kevin

ai generated memes are keeping me sane at the moment pic.twitter.com/Xx6usLhhys — i would walk to the ends of the earth for you ✈️🔆 (@silverjcrypts) April 30, 2020

Huge if true

I've been having way to much fun with these, supposedly AI, generated memes. Then I thought, possibly, @Jack_Septic_Eye would like to use the website for meme time or something, so here ya go! https://t.co/4aLkIBgMmP pic.twitter.com/YDG9g8Vaoz — Natasha P (@Atemuzuko) April 30, 2020

The AI is calling me out and I don’t like it

the ai meme generator is calling me out and i don't like it pic.twitter.com/njfLmUVD1u — it me (@Josiah_Motley) April 30, 2020

If you need me, I’ll be generating an endless stream of AI-generated memes for the next three to four hours.

What do you think? Is this amazing or terrible? Maybe both? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: