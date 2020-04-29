Zoom’s biggest competitor, Google Meet, is now free for everyone with a Google account

Here’s a good one for those of you that are still unconvinced of the safety of Zoom for video conferencing – Google Meet is now free for anyone. Starting in early May, anyone with a Google account will be able to use the service for free, with meetings of up to 100 people that have no time limits.

Google has said that after September 30, meeting length may get restricted to 60 minutes. But still, that’s longer than some of the competition’s offerings on the free tiers.

Will the requirement to have a Google account put off those who are used to the ease of connecting with other services? Maybe, but it’s balanced out by better security controls for the host.

Google will also be adding more security-conscious features, such as dropping attendees that weren’t explicitly added to a meeting via a calendar invite into a virtual green room. So the host has to approve them to join in. You won’t be able to use a landline to call in on the free version either, which is unfortunate as it limits access to a large section of the population.

Still, things like simple scheduling, screen sharing, and adaptable layouts are definitely cool, and then there’s Google’s standout feature – real-time captioning. Google is also integrating Meet into Gmail, for both personal and G Suite accounts.

So if you’ve been looking for a worthy Zoom alternative, this is your best choice. I mean, hey, it’s free. You can’t complain about that.

