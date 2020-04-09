Google is telling its employees to stop using Zoom citing security reasons

Reports have surfaced that Google had banned its employees from using Zoom due to security reasons. Last week, Google sent a notification via email to employees who had downloaded Zoom on their work laptops, warning that the videoconferencing software on employee laptops would stop working starting this week due to “security vulnerabilities.”

For those of you who are unaware of Zoom, it’s a remote conferencing service that combines different services such as video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration to give people a seamless experience to conduct online meetings.

Based in San Jose, California, Zoom made headlines in 2019 by going public. Zoom has recently become even more prominent amid the whole COVID-19 pandemic, as people have started working from home and need a medium of exchange that would be easy to use.

Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson stated, “We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network,” further going on, “Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to stay in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or via mobile.”

So it’s important to note that Google is still allowing its employees to use the app in a personal capacity on their phones or web browsers, just not at work.

This isn’t the first time that Zoom has been the limelight for security reasons. The CEO even admitted and apologizing for it and said that they are currently working on it. Earlier this month, Tesla banned the application from employee use as well. So it’s safe to say, if you’re using Zoom, just know that there are some security concerns you should be mindful of.

Do you have any security concerns using Zoom? Do you feel safe using it? If you have any thoughts on this let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: