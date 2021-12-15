Google employees who don’t get vaccinated could eventually get fired

Google is working on bringing people back to work in the office at the company and it is requiring that its employees reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status. Employees who aren’t vaccinated or who don’t meet certain exemption requirements could eventually be fired by the company, according to CNBC.

CNBC says that it has acquired a memo circulated by Google’s leadership outlining its plans for requiring vaccinations in employees. The memo says that all employees must have updated their vaccination status in the company’s systems by December 3.

Employees can apply for medical or religious exemptions. Google will review these on a case-by-case basis. Anyone who has not updated their status or received an exemption will be contacted by the company.

Starting January 18, employees will be placed on paid administrative leave for 30 days if they don’t follow the COVID vaccination guidelines. After that, there will be a six-month period of unpaid personal leave, followed ultimately by termination from the company.

Previously, Google had planned on bringing its employees back to the office, at least in some capacity, in January. But, the company has pulled back on that idea.

Still, it looks like the company is moving forward with its own vaccination requirements. Although most employees won’t be coming back to work in the office in January, it looks like the vaccination requirements are going to stay in place.

Hey, if you’re a Google employee who hasn’t updated their vaccination status yet, maybe you can try to play for that administrative leave starting on January 18.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: