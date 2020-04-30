Apple’s upcoming iOS update will make unlocking your phone with a face mask a whole lot easier

Getting frustrated with your iPhone’s Face ID not working because you’re wearing a mask when you leave the house? Well, Apple probably knows your frustration as well, since iOS 13.5 beta 3 (rolled out to developers yesterday) simplifies the phone unlock routine so you don’t have to wait for Face ID to realize it can’t scan your chin before you can put your Apple Passcode in.

Just swiping up from the lock screen now brings up the option to put your Passcode straight away, as your iPhone has already scanned your face and realized you have a mask on. That’s going to save frustration in the long run. Check out what it looks like below.

I’ve been wearing a cloth mask whenever I leave the house, even just if I’m going downstairs to the mailboxes. I don’t know if it’s just me, but Face ID doesn’t like giving me the Passcode entry screen, usually glitching back to trying to scan my face when I swipe up. While this new Passcode first feature won’t hit a public build of iOS for a little while, I can’t wait for it.

Also in the beta is the start of the COVID-19 contact tracing API, so developers working for public health bodies can start making apps that take advantage of the anonymized tracing system. There’s also an opt-in/out toggle that’ll be added into the Settings app.

