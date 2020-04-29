Apple Maps will now show COVID-19 testing sites near you – here’s how to use it

Apple Maps now shows the locations of COVID-19 testing sites across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. That follows the news that Apple was asking for COVID-19 testing providers to register their sites a couple of weeks ago.

Now when you search Apple Maps for locations, COVID-19 testing will be prioritized to the top of the list of categories. The map area around you will show hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities, general practitioners, pharmacies, and any other testing sites that are nearby.

Apple has also updated its new Mobility Trends website, which lets you see how mobility trends are changing across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can now find the COVID-19 testing locations closest to you on Apple Maps. Here’s how:

Open up Apple Maps

Tap on the search bar

on the search bar You’ll see COVID-19 as the top quick search term

as the top quick search term Tap on COVID-19

You’ll see all the testing locations around you

Tapping on any of the locations will tell you things like hours of operation , contact details , and if you need a doctor’s referral to get tested

on any of the locations will tell you things like , , and if you need a to get tested If you zoom out, the testing sites will get grouped by area

Now you know where and how to go about getting tested if you suspect you may have the coronavirus. Make sure you call your doctor before you go anywhere, as they may tell you just to stay put depending on the severity of your symptoms.

Apple Maps is finally useful again!

