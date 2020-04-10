Finding new stuff to watch can always feel like a chore, especially if you only subscribe to one streaming service. Well, if you’re looking for something new and want to swim in new waters, Apple TV Plus is making a bunch of its original programming free to watch for a limited time.

But here’s the kicker, you’ll need a device that supports the streaming service. This includes Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, a Mac, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, and compatible Samsung and LG smart TVs.

Here’s all the stuff Apple TV Plus is making available for free

The Elephant Queen: A documentary, narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, that takes audiences across the African savannah, and into the heart of an elephant family

: A kids show with puppets Ghostwriter

Snoopy in Space: Uh, it’s Snoopy… in Space.

That’s it. While it’s not as big as the selection HBO recently offered, it’s nice to see Apple throw us a bone like this. Amazon recently did the same thing, but it was all kids shows, which I’m sure parents could appreciate. But seriously, who’s complaining.

Apple TV Plus normally costs $5 a month but if you recently purchased a new Apple product like an iPhone, iPad, or anything else under the Apple umbrella, you automatically get 12-months free of the service, so you may already have the service for free without even knowing it. Either way, for the folks without a subscription, jump on these free shows.

