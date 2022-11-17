Apple unveils new MLS Season Pass pricing and release

Apple has announced the start of its streaming partnership with Major League Soccer.

Coming to Apple TV on February 1, 2023, MLS Season Pass will stream every live regular season game, all playoff games, and the Leagues Cup.

There will be no “blackouts,” or games shown on another service but not on MLS Season Pass.

Pricing will be $14.99 monthly while the season is active or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers get a discounted rate of $12.99 monthly or $79 for the whole season.

This is the start of a ten-year partnership, with Apple carrying all games during that time.

Apple TV will have every MLS game

Apple TV will carry every MLS game in the future. The MLS players will also carry Apple TV in the form of a sleeve patch which will be different colors for every one of the 29 clubs.

On game days, MLS Season Pass will feature an “exclusive live match whip-around show” packed with highlights, replays, and analyst takes.

Soccer is among the most popular sports for Latin speakers, so Apple will have English and Spanish broadcast teams. Matches will mainly be on Saturdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 PM local time.

All matches on the opening weekend will be free to stream on Apple TV.

It sounds like Apple wants its MLS partnership to succeed. That’s possibly due to its popular Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso, which introduced the world of soccer to a new audience.

MLS Season Pass launches on February 1, 2023. The MLS season kicks off on February 25, with the LA Galaxy facing off against 2022’s champions Los Angeles FC.

