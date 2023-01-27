The best TVs to watch the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is almost here, and if you aren’t trying to go to a packed bar to watch the game, you’re going to need a good TV.

Ok, so technically, you don’t, but now you have a really solid excuse to buy a new one anyway. With smart TVs more affordable than ever, there are some great options out there that don’t break the bank.

So, if you want a new TV to watch the Super Bowl on, or just the Rihanna half-time show, we’ve gathered some of our favorite and highest-rate smart TVs out there.

The best new smart TVs to watch the Super Bowl on

From budget to premium options, these TVs will suit your needs for watching the Super Bowl, streaming Netflix, and playing video games.

Samsung S95B OLED

This definitely isn’t the cheapest smart TV on the list, but it’s one of our favorites. The Samsung S95B OLED comes in 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

It features an OLED display, 4K resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. But, one of the standout features that makes it perfect for the big game is Samsung’s Ultra Viewing Angle.

Essentially, this means that the picture will look great from any seat in your living room, perfect for larger gatherings – like the Super Bowl.

LG C2 OLED

The LG C2 OLED is much more budget-friendly, but don’t let the smaller price tag fool you. It is still packed with features.

It comes in a variety of sizes, from 48-inch all the way to 83-inch variants. There are also bundles available with an included soundbar, which will be great when you need to drown out the world and focus on the Super Bowl.

The C2 features an OLED display, 4k resolution, and 120 HZ refresh rate. It also supports all the major streaming services.

Amazon Fire TV Omni series

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is everything you need in a TV at a much more affordable price. It has sizes ranging up to 75″ and is currently on sale in anticipation of the big game.

The Omni Series is a 4K UHD LED display, offering brilliant resolution and HDR with Dolby Vision.

And it’s hands-free with Alexa. So you’ll have no problems navigating through your favorite apps while you have nacho cheese on your fingers.

Sony Bravia XR X90K

The Sony Bravia X90K series is another great option for watching the Super Bowl this year. It’s a full array LED with Sony’s XR Contrast Booster for higher peak brightness and more controlled backlighting.

You can choose from 55″ up to 85″ so you can find the perfect option for any room in your home. It’s also a Google TV outfitted with Google Assistant and your favorite streaming apps.

Plus, it features PlayStation 5 exclusive features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch. So it’s a perfect option for gaming after the big game is over.

TCL Class 6 Series

TCL is one of the biggest names in televisions these days, and its Class 6 Series QLED TV is one of the best options on the market today. It’s even the official TV partner of the NFL.

The 6-Series QLED ranges from 55″ up to 75″ and offers superior 4K Ultra HD picture. Complete with Dolby Vision HDR, the TV provides a lifelike picture.

With its Mini-LED QLED display technology, the TCL 6-Series offers outstanding contrast and brightness with a wider color volume for the perfect picture at all times.

Vizio MQX Series 50-inch

If you’re looking for an even more affordable TV that still has that premium quality, the Vizio MQX Series is a great option. It is only available in a 50″, so your options are limited in that regard.

But the MQX 50″ from Vizio offers premium Ultra HD 4K resolution, plus deep contrast and high peak brightness with Active Full Array Backlight and Dolby Vision HDR.

And it’s great for gamers with 120 FPS at 4K resolution or 240 FPS at 1080P. So you’ll still have a great, versatile display when the game is over.

Get the perfect TV for the Super Bowl this year

The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting sporting events in the United States. Whether you’re hosting a party or just watching at home with the family, you’ll want a good TV to get the most out of the big game.

All of the TVs mentioned above offer great pictures and are solid options to watch the Super Bowl. Plus, they all have their own benefits to extend their usefulness well past the game.

A lot of companies run sales ahead of the Super Bowl to hook you up with the best viewing experience. Do yourself a favor and upgrade your living room to watch America’s biggest game.

