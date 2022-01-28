How to watch the Super Bowl: Time, where to stream, and everything else you need to know

The biggest sporting event in America is on its way in just a couple of weeks. Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for February 13 and will determine the champion of the 2021-2022 National Football League.

Despite the adversity that the world is continuing to run into as part of the COVID pandemic, the Super Bowl is still on track.

This year’s February 13 date is one week later than usual for the big game. That’s because the NFL increased the amount of regular-season games this year from 16 to 17. That makes for a long season for the players, but fans got an entire extra week of entertainment.

With the nature of subscription television changing so drastically over the last few years, it’s not as easy to find the big game as it used to be.

Many of us are cutting cords and opting for streaming services over traditional cable and satellite TV packages. But don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the big game.

When and where is Super Bowl LVI?

This year, the Super Bowl is taking place in California. Specifically, the game will be held in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The impressive stadium was just finished at the end of 2020, and this will be the first time that it plays host to the big game.

The game is set to start at 6:30 EST (3:30 on the west coast). But with all the celebration and excitement that generally surrounds the Super Bowl, the actual kickoff will likely happen 20 or 30 minutes later. Of course, there will be a full day of pregame shows and celebrations, so you can start checking out coverage early in the morning.

And what about the halftime show?

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟



Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWB pic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022 The Super Bowl halftime show is always a major spectacle, and this year doesn’t look like it’ll disappoint. Last year’s performance saw The Weeknd take center stage. This time around, the show includes an ensemble cast of legendary performers. Super Bowl LVI halftime features performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. That’s an incredible amount of talent to be packed into a halftime show that is only set to be about 12 minutes long. But if we know anything about Dr. Dre, we’re certainly in for an entertaining show.

How can you stream Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI is being broadcast on NBC. But again, many of us have cut our cable plans altogether and moved towards various streaming services. So which one of those services will let you watch the big game?

Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s own streaming service. While some content that you can watch on Peacock is free, you’ll have to pay if you want to watch the Super Bowl this year. You’ll have to subscribe to Peacock’s $5 per month premium plan to watch the game, but you’ll also get to watch the 2022 Olympics, which will be happening from February 4 to February 20.

NFL and Yahoo! Sports apps on mobile

You can stream the big game on both the NFL and Yahoo! Sports mobile apps for free. You can’t use these apps to stream the game on your TV, but they can definitely get the job done in a pinch.

NBC Sports app with credentials

Superbowl LVI will also be streaming on the NBC Sports app, but you will need credentials from a cable, satellite, or streaming service provider.

Any streaming service that includes NBC

There are a lot of streaming services out that include NBC as part of their channel list. YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, and Sling TV all offer NBC, at least in some packages or markets.

If you’re looking to go this route, do make sure that whichever service you sign up for offers NBC in your market. A lot of streaming services even offer free trials, so you might be able to time it out so you can watch Super Bowl LVI during a free-trial phase.

HDTV antenna

Don’t want to mess around with one of those streaming apps? There is one more option if you want to watch the big game without cable.

You can snag yourself an HDTV antenna, like one of these from Amazon, and hook it up to your TV. Since NBC is a local channel, you should have no problem getting the game this way.

Who’s playing in Super Bowl LVI?

The final two teams of the 2022 NFL season have not yet been established. It has been a long and stunning playoff ride so far and we’re down to four.

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 PM EST on CBS on Sunday, January 30 and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams later that night at 6:30 on Fox. Winners of those games will play in for a chance to win Super Bowl LVI.

There are still a couple of weeks left to go before the big game, but the hype is already building. This year’s playoffs have already been extremely exciting and that’ll hopefully continue through to the end of the Super Bowl.

And as always, I expect the commercials to keep me just as entertained during breaks throughout the game.

