Quick Answer: Super Bowl LVIII officially kicks off at 6:30 PM ET (3:30 PM PT) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can watch it live on CBS or any live-streaming service. The good news is that you’ll have plenty of options. You can watch it on CBS, cable, or one of the options listed below.

The biggest sporting event in America is on its way in just a couple of weeks.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11th and will determine the champion of the 2023-2024 National Football League. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off.

With the nature of subscription streaming services changing so drastically over the last few years, it’s not as easy to find the NFL’s biggest game as it used to be.

If you’re planning on streaming the Super Bowl, remember that the feed will have a delay, so we advise staying off social media so you don’t get spoiled.

Many of us are cutting the cord and opting for streaming services over traditional cable and satellite TV.

But don’t worry. We’ve covered everything you need to know about the big game, including the best TVs to watch the Super Bowl on.

When and where is Super Bowl LVIII?

This year, the Super Bowl is taking place in Nevada. Specifically, the game will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is the first time the stadium will host a Super Bowl.

The game is set to start at 6:30 PM ET (3:30 PM PT on the West Coast).

But with all the celebration and excitement surrounding the Super Bowl, the actual kickoff will likely happen 20 or 30 minutes later, so there’s plenty of time to see if Taylor Swift made it to the game.

Of course, there will be a full day of pregame shows and celebrations, so you can check out coverage starting in the morning.

And what about the halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show is always a major spectacle, and this year doesn’t look like it’ll disappoint. Last year’s performance saw Rihanna deliver a spectacular performance on platforms that rose off the ground, giving us all a new fear of heights. This year, we’re sticking to a single performer again, and we expect this show to be just as incendiary. The Super Bowl LVIII halftime will be headlined by Usher, a great vocalist and performer.

How can you stream Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS Sports and Nickelodeon. However, many of us have cut our cable plans and moved towards various streaming services, particularly Paramount Plus.

So, which services will let you watch the big game?

Paramount+

The CBS broadcasts will be available to stream via Paramount+. Paramount Plus offers a wide range of content, from original shows to large movies like Mission: Impossible or Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, to name a few.

Paramount Plus You can try out Paramount+ for free for a week, which means you can watch the Super Bowl for free this weekend. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

NFL+

Image: NFL

One option for watching the big game this year is the NFL+ mobile app, available on Android and iOS mobile devices.

But it’s not entirely free. The NFL+ mobile app operates on a subscription basis. You’ll have to fork over $6.99 per month to access the app.

Any streaming service that includes CBS or Nickelodeon

There are a lot of streaming services out there that include CBS or Nickelodeon as part of their channel list. YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, and Sling TV offer both channels in some packages or markets.

READ MORE: PSA: Your Super Bowl stream is going to have a delay – watch out for spoilers

If you want to go this route, make sure that whichever service you sign up for offers CBS in your market.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free

Here’s something no one ever talks about: free trials.

Many streaming services provide free trials for new users, so if you time it right, you can watch Super Bowl LVIII for free on a premium streaming service.

Sometimes, the free trial lasts only a few days; other times, it may last a week or more.

Sometimes, deals extend the free trial to a whole month. That should cover a single football game on a single day, so you’re golden if you go this route.

You have plenty of options when it comes to these free trials. The best option is to go for Paramount+.

Another simple solution to watching the Super Bowl for free: HDTV antennas

Image: KnowTechie

Don’t want to mess around with one of those streaming apps? There is one more option to watch the big game without cable.

Since CBS is a local channel, the game is broadcast over the air. Local TV stations in your area broadcast high-definition television over the air, also known as “OTA TV.”

You only need an HD TV and an antenna to watch OTA channels. OTA DVRs can even record live TV. These antennas can easily be mounted indoors, costing between $20 and $50.

Amplified HDTV Indoor Antenna $15.87 See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

You can snag an HDTV antenna, like one from Amazon, and hook it up to your TV. You should have no problem watching the big game this way.

Plus, you get the bonus of watching your local TV stations for free.

Leech off of one of your friends

If all else fails, mooch off a friend. Surely, you know someone who plans on hosting the big game.

If that’s the case, give them a ring and ask if it’s OK if you can come by and watch the game with them. If you get an invite, just be sure to bring something. No one likes a freeloader.

If none of your friends are hosting, your local sports bar or restaurant will be sure to host the game, too, so there are always other options if friends aren’t your first choice.

Who’s playing in Super Bowl LVIII?

Image: Unsplash

Super Bowl LVIII will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Buffalo Bills, and the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Detroit Lions. This is the second year in a row that the Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl.

This year, the Super Bowl has been even more exciting, mainly because of the relationship between the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, and international superstar Taylor Swift.

One of the most asked questions is whether or not the singer will be able to make it to Las Vegas in time to see Kelce after wrapping up a four-night concert series in Tokyo.

We’ll have to wait and find out, but at least we all know where to catch the Super Bowl, whether we’re using traditional cable or streaming services.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news