Best iPhone 15 cases (2023)

The iPhone 15 series is the most powerful collection of iPhones ever, with powerful Apple silicon chips powering all kinds of AI enhancements. Battery life is improved, the cameras are better, and the screens are brighter than ever.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus use partially recycled aluminum in their chassis, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max use titanium for the first time.

And in the spirit of ecofriendliness, Apple is no longer making a first-party leather case. Instead, it came up with FineWoven, which is a premium woven material made from reclaimed sea plastics.

That means if you prefer a leather case, you’ll have to rely on a third-party case. We’ve highlighted our favorite of those below and a wide selection of other iPhone 15 cases we think you’ll love.

While the links might go to the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, every case on this list has a variant for your iPhone 15 size if you look at the storefront.

The best case for the iPhone 15 is a matter of preference

Whether you want a truly unique case or want the best protection, we’ve got a selection of iPhone 15 cases for you to choose from.

Carved Live Edge Case for iPhone 15

Carved Wood and Resin Case $58.89 Carved makes unique, 1-of-1 phone cases for a wide variety of devices, either inlaid in a protective rubber case or fully CNC'ed out of a hunk of burl wood and resin. That means you can protect your iPhone 15 while making it unique to you, with a wide range of styles and colors. The cool thing here is that the image on the store page is the same case you will receive. What We Like: 1-of-1 designs for every case so it's as unique as you are

Wide range of colors and designs to choose from Check Availability at Carved Check Availability at Amazon

For something a little unusual, you should check out Carved’s range of cases that are made from wood burls and resin. The company wanted to make something other than the usual black phone case, and they succeeded.

Whether you get the usual case with an inlay of resin and wood or their live edge cases carved out of a hunk of wood and resin to fit your iPhone 15 perfectly, you’re getting a unique design nobody else will get.

Because of their manufacturing process, even two slices from the same source won’t look the same, which is great if everyone in your friend circle also has an iPhone.

Peak Design Mobile Everyday Case for iPhone 15

Peak Design Mobile Everyday Case for iPhone 15 $49.95 Peak Design's cases come with all-around rubberized shock protection and a nice-feeling woven back in several attractive colors. They also have SlimLink mounting for Peak's other mobile accessories, and you can get it with or without a rear loop for easier holding. What We Like: Works with MagSafe and Peak's own secure connection system

Integrated SlimLink connection system that opens the door to a wide range of Peak Design Mobile accessories and mounts

Super slim while still having all-around shock protection Check Availability at Peak Design Check Availability at Amazon

Peak Design makes some of our favorite photography gear, and their phone cases are great as well.

Starting with a form-fitting rubberized case with a tactile fabric back, they also have a SlimLink magnetic connecting tech that’s super-secure for Peak Design’s mobile accessories.

These could be tripod mounts, or mounts for your bike or car to keep your iPhone 15 from falling off. It’s more secure than MagSafe, and the case works with that too.

Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 15

Mujjo Leather Phone Case $49.00 Apple might not make leather cases anymore, but that's okay, as Mujjo makes some of the best around. You can get the cases in multiple colors that use beautiful Ecco leather that stretches around every side of the case, including small lips to keep the camera and screen safe when placed down. What We Like: Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather that's hard-wearing, ages beautifully, and feels fantastic

Machined metal buttons for a crisp feel

Microfiber interior to keep your iPhone scratch-free Check Availability at Mujjo Check Availability at Amazon

To get the feel of genuine leather wrapped around your iPhone 15, look no further than Mujjo. The company makes these from vegetable-tanned Ecco leather, which looks as good as the pictures.

With premium touches like machined metal buttons for crisp feeling presses and full MagSafe compatibility, these full leather cases are built to last.

While the outside is fully wrapped in leather, the interior has premium microfiber to ensure that whichever iPhone 15 you choose, it’ll stay scratch-free while inside this case.

Nomad Modern Leather Case for iPhone 15

Nomad Modern Leather Case From $50 Nomad is one of our favorite accessory makers, and its iPhone 15 cases are wonderfully made. They're tested to 8ft drop standards, have dual lanyard attachment points, and use sustainably sourced leather. What We Like: Choice of full-grain leather or Horween leather

Can get normal or folio cases in case you prefer the screen to be protected as well

Slim design doesn't add much bulk Check Availability at Nomad Check Availability at Amazon

Whether you prefer a normal case or a folio with screen protection and space for cash and cards, Nomad has you and your iPhone 15 covered.

The company uses beautiful, responsibly sourced leather from the USA to craft its cases, which develop a wonderful patina over time.

They also use anodized aluminum buttons for a better feel, are MagSafe and wireless charging compatible, and have perfect matching to the ports and speakers of your iPhone.

OtterBox Defender XT for iPhone 15

OtterBox Defender XT for iPhone 15 $45.47 OtterBox cases have protected millions of phones from serious damage, so it's a natural pick for protecting your iPhone 15. This model has a two-part construction so no fumbling with installing your phone, and integrated magnets to ensure MagSafe accessories work perfectly. What We Like: Built-in magnets to ensure MagSafe compatibility

Two-part construction for ease of installation

Raised edges to protect camera and screen Check Availability at OtterBox Check Availability at Amazon

To avoid expensive Genius Bar visits, look no further than OtterBox’s Defender Series XT. It might be slimmer than its usual bricks, but it’ll still protect your iPhone 15 from drops and scratches.

With a two-part design for ease of use, this is the case to get if you’re hard on your phone. It’s also got an optional add-on holster for clipping to your belt, but it’s sold separately.

It has integrated magnets to ensure MagSafe compatibility, a limited lifetime warranty, and is drop-tested to military standards, so you know it’ll hold up over time.

Pitaka StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15

PITAKA Case for iPhone 15 $69.99 For something a little different to the usual plastics, check out Pitaka's woven 1500D aramid fiber cases. They're as thin as a credit card while still protecting every surface. They're also fully compatible with MagSafe and Pitaka's own PitaFlow wireless accessories. What We Like: Aramid fiber construction for ultra-slim protection without adding bulk

Stylish woven designs that add grip while staying smooth to the touch

Doesn't interfere with wireless signals Check Availability at Amazon Check Availability at Pitaka

Instead of plastics, how about protecting your iPhone 15 with 1500D aramid fiber? It’s super strong, super slim, and also adds soft but tactile grip to your phone.

The weaving process also allows Pitaka to offer multiple designs, like this stylized spray of the Milky Way galaxy, racing stripes, and a few others.

And it’s entirely MagSafe compatible, as the thin material doesn’t interfere with magnets or the wireless charging coils.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for iPhone 15

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for iPhone 15 Pro $34.99 $14.99 Spigen's Ultra Hybrid cases use a flexible, shock-absorbing TPU bumper and a hard polycarbonate back to give your iPhone 15 the best of both worlds. It comes in a wide range of color options, and all show off the iPhone design with their transparent or translucent materials. What We Like: Clear, non-yellowing protection shows off the iPhone's design

Air cushion tech in the corners to absorb the force from the most common drops

Ten different color choices to choose from Check Availability

Sometimes you want to protect your phone but also not cover its design, which is usually a quandry. Not so with Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid, which is made of transparent materials to show off the iPhone to full effect.

It comes in clear, or nine other color options with varying levels of translucency so the industrial design shines through.

And with a mix of shock-absorbing TPU and scratch-resistant polycarbonate, it’ll protect every edge of your iPhone 15 from drops and scratches.

Caseology Athlex for iPhone 15 Pro

Caseology Athlex for iPhone 15 Pro Case $9.99 Caseology has always balanced protection and affordability, and the Athlex continues that trend. It's got added grip on the edges and back so you'll be less likely to drop it, and a mix of TPU and shock-absorbing foam just in case you do. What We Like: Slimline affordable protection

Raised grip and lines on the back for added ergonomics

TPU and shock-absorbing foam to keep your phone protected Check Availability at Amazon

Maybe you want a basic black case that’ll protect without eating your wallet. The Caseology Athlex takes cues from puffa jackets to cover your phone in shock-absorbing TPU.

It has a few features you wouldn’t expect on such an affordable case, like extra texture on the sides and rear, so you’re less likely to drop it. And the raised edges will go a long way to protecting the cameras and screen.

Picking the best case for your iPhone 15 can be tricky

The iPhone 15 series is a wonder of engineering and design, so it’s sometimes difficult to cover them with a protective case. If that’s the case, you could opt for a clear design like Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid range.

Or, to get a truly unique iPhone, Carved’s Live Edge cases are 1-of-1, guaranteeing that you won’t accidentally pick up someone else’s phone. There’s also the ever-dependable OtterBox, which will add heft and tons of protection.

The point is that your case is a personal choice, and whatever you pick will be by your side every day. Get the level of protection and design that appeals to you.

