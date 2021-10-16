The iPhone 13 is finally here. As expected, Apple added a slew of advanced features to its new device, each of which increases performance and battery life.

However, this also means that it is extremely important to protect your new phone. Falls and scratches (especially on the camera lens) can cause serious damage to the phone. If this hasn’t happened to you yet, consider yourself extremely lucky.

These phones aren’t cheap, so if you’re looking to protect your new investment, here are the best iPhone 13 cases to keep your shiny new device safe at all times.

The Nimble Spotlight Case – Stylish and eco-friendly

Key features Made from recycled materials

Protection from up to 15-foot drops

Simple design

Pollution caused by e-waste has become a major concern in the last few years and case manufacturers are slowly starting to use eco-friendly materials for their products.

The Nimble Spotlight Case is made of over 70% recycled materials and its packaging is biodegradable. Furthermore, the model is certified for up to 15-foot drops and will protect your iPhone in any scenario.

The Nomad Modern Folio Case – A classic leather case for formal occasions

Key features:

MagSafe and NFC Compatibility

Storage for credit cards and cash

Uses organic leather

The Nomad Modern Folio Case combines an elegant design with high-tech features. It supports NFC and MagSafe accessories, so you can use the full capabilities of your new phone, at all times. Furthermore, the case offers storage for up to six credit cards and a pocket that’s perfect for cash.

Your phone will also be protected from all sides, thanks to the case’s exterior TPE bumper that’s rated for 10-foot drops.

Lastly, you will never have to worry about dictating your number to someone. The case offers digital business card functionality, enabling you to share your contact details in only a few seconds. That’s pretty neat.

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Case – A rugged case that offers heavy-duty protection

Key features: Raised bezel around the camera lens

Five layers of protection

Drop protection from up to 20 feet

The engineers at Urban Armor Gear have always looked for ways to protect phones in the harshest of conditions. If you want a rugged case, then the Monarch is a prime example of this philosophy.

It offers five levels of protection while maintaining the weight as low as possible (1.44oz). Furthermore, the model supports wireless charging, so you never have to take it off if you’re looking to add some more juice to your phone.

To prevent the phone from slipping out of your hand, the case has a honeycomb grip that’s great for rainy days and slippery hands.

The Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe – Great protection designed by Apple

Key features:

The soft exterior and microfiber interior

Wireless charging and MagSafe compatibility

Lots of colors to choose from

Generally speaking, Apple knows how to protect its devices. Cases made by the manufacturer can keep phones intact for several years, and the iPhone 13 Silicone Case is no different.

The case has a soft exterior that feels great when you hold your phone for an extended period of time. Furthermore, the interior is covered with microfiber to prevent scratches.

However, the best part about this case is that it comes in a variety of 8 different colors. Lastly, it supports both wireless charging, and MagSafe accessories.

The Smartish Wallet Case – A multi-functional case for your iPhone 13

Key features:

Built-in compartments for credit cards and cash

Raised bezel around display and camera lens

Phone cases are only as good as the protection that they offer. The Smartish Wallet Case also doubles as a wallet. The model offers compartments for three cards and cash, all of which can be accessed directly from the outside.

What’s interesting about this product is that the compartments do not add much bulk to the case. This allows it to maintain a slim form factor even when it is filled with cards and cash.

The Totallee Clear Case – A simple, effective case that doesn’t hide your phone

Key features:

All-rubber case

Only adds 0.03 inches in depth to the iPhone

Supports wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

A lot of thought goes into the design of new iPhones, and you may want to showcase your new device for the world to see.

The Totallee Clear Case protects your phone without covering it up. The all-rubber design makes it easy to grip the phone, even with wet hands. Furthermore, the clear case also supports wireless charging and MagSafe.

From an aesthetic perspective, the case is clear, but also comes in black, green, and navy blue. All models are clear and do not cover up the back of the phone.

The Spigen Tough Armor Case – A durable shell that comes with a kickstand

Key features:

Only adds 0.15 inches in thickness

Has a built-in kickstand

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe products

The Spigen Tough Armor Case is a shell design that adds three layers of protection to your phone. It comes with a kickstand that enables you to use the camera hands-free. While durable, the model only adds 0.15 inches to the bulk of your device.

Both the screen and camera areas are surrounded by a raised bezel that will protect the phone from scratches when dropped or placed on hard surfaces. Out of all the cases on this list, this is probably the best one that offers maximum protection.

Here are some frequently asked questions you might be asking yourself

Do iPhone 13 cases break MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility

This depends on the case. Most non-metallic cases will support wireless charging but may cause the phone to heat up more than usual during charging. In terms of MagSafe compatibility, it depends on the actual thickness of the case and the materials used in its construction.

Do iPhone 13 cases work on the iPhone 13 Pro?

No, because the cameras of the two iPhone models are different and size. A case designed for the base model will not be compatible with the Pro.

Does the iPhone 13 need a case?

Although Apple has designed the new iPhone to be water-resistant and has made the screen from a more durable material, it can still be damaged by falls, scratches, or prolonged exposure to water. You should definitely consider getting a case for your iPhone 13 to ensure that it will remain in pristine condition.

