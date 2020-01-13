The best iPhone XR cases

Buying a new iPhone XR is truly something to be proud of. It’s the first part of the journey, and you’ve unlocked a world of technological marvel. However, the second part is imminent – protecting your iPhone XR. Many users spend hundreds of dollars in securing their iPhone XRs by going through different kinds of substandard protective cases. And don’t get started counting the expenses related to the accessories!

It’s time to be a smart buyer. If you want to save time and money, you need to pick the best iPhone XR case from the get-go. This article will get you started with a couple of popular options.

If you’re pressed for time or budget and you need a quick iPhone XR case, the TORRAS crystal clear case is a remarkable option. Specifically designed for iPhone XR, the TORRAS clear case features a combination of style, reliability, and toughness. Unlike other cases in the market, the TORRAS iPhone XR case is made from anti-yellowing TPU materials. You no longer have to worry about old and yellowing cases.

Grip-wise, the TORRAS crystal clear case feels highly natural. It’s as if your iPhone XR doesn’t have any case fitted on. The damage protection level offered by TORRAS case is superb, though it ranks second to military-grade cases with extra bumper edges.

And last but not least, the TORRAS iPhone XR case has a 30-day money-back guarantee. If ever you’re disappointed with the product, simply reach out to the company.

Finding the most versatile iPhone XR case is not an easy feat. Each manufacturer has its own strengths and weaknesses, and you will even encounter hundreds of complementing accessories. But if you only need one option from the haystack, the Scooch Wingman XR case will fit the bill.

The Scooch Wingman iPhone XR Case is a durable and versatile case strengthened by the EXO-D Impact technology. With such function, Scooch Wingman case can handle fall damage (not often though), unnecessary scratches, and the occasional bumps. If you’re serious about protection, you should get this case.

Versatility is another strong trait of the Scooch Wingman case. You probably encountered troubles with mounting your iPhone in your car. With the Scooch Wingman case, this painful experience will become a thing of the past. Scooch’s handy kickstand can be inserted in a horizontal air vent and it’d be good to go. The grip function of Scooch Wingman is also superb, reducing strain on your fingers. Also, Scooch has a donation program wherein it donates 10% of its profits to unfortunate victims of domestic abuse. Wouldn’t you want to uplift a cause by buying a versatile case that will benefit you for years?

A caveat: Scooch Wingman iPhone XR case costs a bit higher than traditional XR cases. Still, it’s better to pay for a high-quality product than settle for multiple replacements through the years.

Any case that’s considered a ‘defense shield’ is truly worth your time. Such is the caliber of the X-Doria Case. Made from a combination of polycarbonate, rubber, and aluminum materials, the X-Doria iPhone XR case is capable of ensuring military-grade protection for your phone. If you’re a heavy traveler, you can benefit from the X-Doria case because it can protect your phone from scratches and unwanted bumps. The drop protection capability is up 10 feet.

Are you an avid music listener? In that case, you won’t be disappointed with X-Doria Defense Shield Case. It has an integrated front-facing audio channel system that can amplify sound and improve your overall listening experience. Other cases can’t do this, potentially leading to hazy and unclear audio.

In terms of mobility, the X-Doria Defense Shield Case fares better than most competitors. It will fit your iPhone XR properly, ensuring an excellent grip. You can now stop worrying about your iPhone sliding from your hand.

The OtterBox Symmetry Series iPhone XR Case is the best option if you’re looking for a stylish and highly protective case. It has numerous wraparound colors that can match your preferences. If you’re not into bright colors, then you can just pick the OtterBox black version case. The OtterBox iPhone XR case is also pocket-friendly, making it an excellent choice if you’re always traveling.

As for protection, the OtterBox case is versatile enough to shield your phone from drops, bumps, and scratches. While it doesn’t have a dedicated dust protection function, the OtterBox Symmetry case is more than enough for your needs. Plus, OtterBox Symmetry comes with a limited lifetime warranty – an advantage that most iPhone XR cases don’t have.

One common belief about crystal clear iPhone cases is that they’re fragile or a bit clunky. Amidst the flood of low-quality iPhone XR crystal cases, one product name is constantly delivering an excellent standard: Justcool. The Justcool crystal clear iPhone XR case may look simple but it has a military-grade level that’s been tested many times over. Its dual-layer system offers a well-rounded protection system that will shield your phone from unwanted drops and bumps.

The Justcool case also has reliable polycarbonate and thermoplastic materials for absolute toughness. If you’re worried about the fragility of your iPhone XR’s screen (you should), Justcool’s built-in screen protection function will ease your mind. Aside from direct protection, the Justcool case will also prevent blemishes.

The other benefits offered by Justcool crystal clear case are wireless charging support, extra camera protection, and multiple available colored backplates.

The Spigen Tough Armor case is a remarkable product for its price. With a combination of durable TPU and polycarbonate materials, your phone is protected from drops and scratches. It also has a reinforced kickstand that offers reliable protection to your phone’s screen and camera. Even though the Spigen Tough Armor case has excellent protection capability, it’s not bulky like other cases. Rather, it has a slim frame that won’t consume extra space in your pocket.

With Spigen’s tactile button functionality, you don’t have to worry about intrusions and non-responsiveness. The case doesn’t impede audio as well, leading to an enhanced listening experience. If you’re concerned about style, the Spigen Tough Armor case is not a disappointment. It has a sleek and timeless black design with an attractive backplate.

It’s tricky to find an iPhone XR case that’s true to its name. The IMPACTSTRONG heavy-duty case is a rare exception because it can really protect your phone from direct impact. Thanks to IMPACTSTRONG’s triple-layer protection system, you won’t have mini-heart attacks as your iPhone XR drops accidentally on the floor. The triple-layer protection is buffed by three main factors: soft & flexible TPU framework, integrated shock-absorbing tech, and durable polycarbonate backplate. You can say that IMPACTSTRONG is mainly concerned with top-level iPhone XR protection.

The IMPACTSTRONG functionality is top-rate. It has numerous access ports for buttons and camera. Additionally, the IMPACTSTRONG case is compatible with common market chargers, earphone jacks, and other iPhone XR accessories.

As one of the strongest cases in the market today, the Catalyst iPhone XR case is truly something to behold. It offers ultimate, high-grade military-level protection that can withstand drops from as high as 9 feet. This capability is better than the standard drop protection rate offered by other iPhone XR cases above $30. Bulkiness is not a problem with Catalyst because it’s made of a slim, lightweight frame.

The Catalyst High-Grade case is also pleasing to the eye, even though it has a simple style and basic black color. But this won’t be a problem if you’re keen on a minimalistic approach. Practicality is also another remarkable trait of the Catalyst case. There are no obstructions with the case, allowing seamless button access and wireless charging. Additionally, Catalyst’s unique rotating mute switch toggle provides a long-lasting signature appeal.

Cute and reliable – these are the two words that can describe Dailylux iPhone XR case effectively. With a marble-like, pink, and glittery exterior, anyone will be convinced that this case is built for girl users. It radiates with pure fanciness that can rarely be matched by other low-priced iPhone XR cases. When it comes to durability, you can always rely on Dailylux. It has a raised bevel edge, protecting your iPhone XR’s fragile camera and screen. The whole case is also made from strong TPU materials.

Just bear in mind that the Dailylux iPhone XR Cute Case is only compatible with iPhone XR. It may not fit perfectly with other iPhone models.

Great for users with a fancy sense of style, the Case-Mate TWINKLE case will always remain a topseller. It has an excellent iridescent reflective case that’s very pleasing to the eye. For others, the Case-Mate TWINKLE case may look simple and near-fragile. That’s not the case! TWINKLE is capable of standard drop protection of up to 10 feet. It can also protect your phone from unwanted blemishes and scratches.

The TWINKLE case doesn’t fall behind in terms of functionality. Its buttons are refined and seamless, and it supports wireless charging. You can also pick from different TWINKLE design variants such as Stardust, Rose Gold, Groove Smoke, Ditsy Pink, and the ‘hyper-chic’ Crystal Blush.

Final Notes

Instead of going through long lists of iPhone XR case recommendations, you can just take a pick from the suggestions above. The suggestions are balanced according to usefulness, style, functions, and unique qualities. So, make your choice now and ensure that your iPhone XR is protected at all times!

What do you think? Plan on checking any of these iPhone cases out? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.