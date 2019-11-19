The best Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protectors

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S10 has been out for a few months, it’s safe to say that the stunning AMOLED display made of a polished glass and metal sandwich is quite fragile. A case would suffice to preserve the phone’s back from drop damage and scratches, but you should invest in a screen protector for full coverage, especially with the under-display fingerprint scanner.

To help you find the best Galaxy S10 screen protector, we checked out the top-rated products on Amazon to figure out which ones are really capable of securing your gorgeous display.

Remember that you get a plastic screen protector in the box for your S10 for a reason.

Samsung raised concerns about how third-party protectors can affect the under-display fingerprint scanner and the hole-punch camera. However, plastic provides minimal protection from drops, so a tempered glass is a more sensible option for reliable security.

If you plan on using the under-display fingerprint scanner, it’s recommended to use plastic screen protectors to avoid running into problems.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector ($60)

The Whitestone Dome Glass combines tempered glass with a liquid adhesive to offer one of the most robust screen protection solutions for the Galaxy S10. It is more than capable of protecting your display from drops, bumps, and scratches. The only issue with this product is the application process that requires a ton of patience and care.

Nevertheless, you can achieve perfect coverage by following the instructional video and using the application kit correctly. With this screen protector, there is no issue with using the under-display fingerprint scanner, thanks to the cured adhesive that forms such a close bond to the screen.

However, some people have reported occasional problems after applying this screen protector, so it may be best to look at other options if this concerns you. On the plus side, it is capable of filling in existing scuffs in your display, should you have any.

IQ Shield LiQuidSkin Clear TPU Screen Protector ($8)

If you want to avoid running into problems with the under-display fingerprint scanner, the IQ Shield LiQuidSkin screen protector is the more sensible option. It has a case-friendly design that works fine with the fingerprint scanner.

With this screen protector, your phone is still very customizable. It allows you to put on any case without having to worry about the thin plastic film from lifting. It also provided adequate protection from scratches and even sealed some small scuff marks, thanks to its straightforward wet installation method.

Lastly, you get two plastic films in a pack for a much more affordable price than the tempered glass options. They can be handy if you want a “back up” for the original screen protector that comes in the box with your Galaxy S10.

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($40)

The amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector combines toughness and slenderness to provide reliable protection without affecting touch sensitivity or the viewing experience.

Like with the Whitestone Dome Glass, there are generally no issues with re-enrolling your fingerprint after application, but a few users have reported being unable to use their under-display fingerprint scanner after applying this product. It is also quite tricky to install but is at least $20 cheaper than the Whitestone brand screen protector.

LK Clear TPU Screen Protector ($8)

The LK screen protector is another basic TPU film that safeguards your display against minor bumps and scratches. It may not be capable of protecting your screen from drop damage, but it preserves the functionality of the under-display fingerprint scanner.

The application process of the LK screen protector to be a bit of a struggle according to some reviews, but it is much simpler to install compared to the more expensive tempered glass options. Choosing a case to pair with it is also easy since you don’t have to worry about the film lifting.

ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($16)

Skip this part altogether if you want to use the under-display fingerprint scanner on your phone.

The ESR screen protector is made of sturdy tempered glass paired with traditional adhesive. It is designed to curve around the screen. After application, it feels like glass that is claimed to resist up to 11 pounds of force. If this statement is true, then it could save your display from considerable drops. For some people, this is a good trade-off for losing the functionality of the under-display fingerprint scanner. It also has an oleophobic coating to repel liquids and finger smudges.

This screen protector is undoubtedly worth a look if you don’t plan on using your fingerprint scanner.

Spigen NeoFlex Clear TPU Screen Protector ($9)

The Spigen NeoFlex is another clear TPU screen protector that is developed to adapt to every curve of the infinity display. It offers excellent clarity and doesn’t interfere with the under-display fingerprint scanner. Although it isn’t designed to withstand drop damage, it is more than enough to safeguard your screen from scratches and scuffs. You can also choose to pair it with any case.

Skinomi TechSkin Clear TPU Screen Protector ($8)

The Skinomi TechSkin screen protector may not be as protective as tempered glass, but it offers considerable advantages. It is much easier to install and provides edge-to-edge protection. This film is also resistant to scratches, punctures, as well as yellowing from UV exposure. It even features a self-healing layer that can seal minor scratches on your display.

The glass-like surface is also sensitive enough to keep the under-display fingerprint scanner functionality.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear TPU Screen Protector ($7)

The ArmorSuit MilitaryShiled screen protector is made of the same flexible and clear film as most of the products on this list. However, it offers complete device coverage, allowing you to protect the sides as well as the glass back of your Galaxy S10. Don’t rely on it to protect your phone from drops, though. We suggest that you use it with a case instead.

Zagg Ultra Clear Screen Protector ($27)

Although this product from Zagg looks like your ordinary TPU screen protector, it is actually made of a proprietary material that is claimed to be stronger than your average plastic screen film. It offers decent shatter protection and has a self-healing layer to fix minor scuffs and scratches.

It was easy to install, however, its features don’t justify the price and we would recommend the other TPU options instead.

