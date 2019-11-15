KnowTechie Roundtable: Are you interested in the 2019 Motorola Razr?

We’re an opinionated bunch here at KnowTechie. In fact, the only thing we enjoy more than expressing our own opinions is shooting each others’ down with vociferous, unrestrained vitriol. As such, we’ve decided to launch a new weekly series, the KnowTechie Roundtable, to do just that.

So, we ask: Is there anything that interests you about the new Motorola Razr? What would it take?

Josiah

No, not really. I’m still not sure I’m sold on the idea of a folding phone. That being said, the type of fold that Motorola uses with the Razr makes more sense than that of the Galaxy Fold.

Unless this Razr can transport me back to high school and 2004 with all the knowledge I have now, yeah, Imma pass on this.

I just wrote about this the other day. Yes, there are feelings that bubble up to the surface when I see a new phone on the market that looks like my old phone that I loved almost as much as watching Joe day drink on a Tuesday. While the classic Razr comes in second to the StarTAC in the used phone market of my heart, it’s great to see a flip phone on the market that appears to be in line with the current technology embodied in our smartphones.

While Josiah was in high school in 2004, I was in the office, clicking my Razr into my belt clip and snapping it in people’s faces for that IRL hang-up. Everything interests me about this phone from a technology standpoint. A more competent hinge that keeps the phone, well, phone-sized, as well as the classic form factor that lends itself to the portability needed with smartphones.

The things that don’t interest me are exclusivity to Verizon (though, I feel this is for the initial run and will be opened up if sales are good) and that $1500 price tag. Fuck that. I will never spend more on a phone than I’d spend on a used Buick.

Okay, hold up a minute. You want to go through puberty again, Josiah? Anyway, zit explosions aside for a minute because I finally agree wholeheartedly with Curtis. No, not the day drinking, it’s the special place the Razr has in my heart. In a time of boring looking candy bar devices and plastic everything, Motorola made the coolest phone on the block.

Sure, I’m kinda disappointed that the laser-cut T9 keypad got swapped for a foldable screen but how long do you reckon til someone mods that keypad on as the virtual keyboard? That price is a kick to the belt-clip though…

I have to say, one thing that interests me about this phone is that it isn’t made by Samsung or Apple. I’m honestly getting bored with smartphone launches so when I saw this new Motorola Razr pop up in the news cycle, I was generally excited. I can’t tell you the last time I felt like this when a smartphone was launched.

I’m all about this phone though. The only thing that I can see holding me back from pulling the trigger on it is price, the operating system, and the fact you can only get it from Verizon. But other than that, this thing is fucking killer and I absolutely wouldn’t hesitate rocking one.

I mean, the phone looks genuinely cool. There is no doubt about that, and I am a fan of anything that has a big throwback aesthetic, which the Razr has in spades. It would kind of hilarious, and awesome, if they sold this with those headphones that have the ear clips that every single person in the early-2000s rocked.

But that price tag is absolutely ridiculous. And the specs…eh, it really doesn’t seem worth it to me.

Here’s hoping they make another Razr down the line that’s a bit better?

