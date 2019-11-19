The best meme-inspired merch for your meme-loving loser friends

Much like Shrek, memes are love. Memes are life. Screw having real conversation when an angry cat at the table can do a much better job at conveying your feelings towards the President or Disney+.

Everyone else at KnowTechie is either old (Curtis), too busy posting dad jokes in the Slack chat (Joe), or simply confused much of the time (Kevin), so I’ve been tasked with making a list of meme gifts that you can give to the loved ones in your life.

Now, much like memes, I can’t promise you these will still make good gifts come December 25, but you can always gift early. Because if there is anything worse than a meme, it’s a stale meme.

The best meme merch you can buy this holiday season

That damn cat

This meme made a splash and then saw a big reemergence in the last few weeks. If you have a friend like this cat, this shirt will make you a favorite at the Friendsgiving party or office holiday party. Or buy it for yourself, like the true angry cat you are.

Take the cat to the next level

If you really want to drip, then matching meme sweaters is a statement like five of you reading this can probably pull off. That damn cat is back again, but this time you can cop matching tacky sweaters that show the full meme.

Truly next level.

*surprised Pikachu face*

This one is an instant classic and one I’m sure the people over on Meme Economy are happy they invested in. This Surprised Pikachu Face lapel pin will only set you back $11. If you want to give more than one enamel lapel pin, Kermit and Knuckles are both solid second purchases.

Sometimes you just have to YEET it

A popular phrase amongst the youth and streamers, YEET is a popular phrase for a variety of circumstances. This YEET button is perfect for the next time you want to announce to your office mates that you are about to miss a long throw into the wastebasket or to almost any gamer who plays online games.

You could also go with a more classic version of the OG meme.

Harold is everlasting

Unlike many memes that will spend a couple weeks or months in the spotlight, Harold is everlasting, much like my love for him. If you want to give someone a truly amazing gift, Harold is always the answer and this puzzle is a masterpiece.

Ok, Boomer

This meme spread insanely quickly and is already wearing out its welcome, but if you have a friend that can’t get enough of the phrase, this T-shirt is a solid gift option. Styled in the OG Nintendo lettering, let an old person know how little you care about their opinion with this shirt.

This isn’t a meme, it’s just a lifestyle

Kevin doesn’t pay me, so many of my meals involve interesting takes on classic ramen packs. I would buy this Ramen hoodie for myself, but again, Kevin doesn’t pay me.

This also isn’t a meme, but it’s iconic

Did y’all hear that Nicholas Cage is about to star in a movie about Nicholas Cage where Nicholas Cage talks to a younger Nicolas Cage? This is real life.

Also, this is a pillow with Nicholas Cage on it. Bless someone’s home with it this holiday season.

Idk if it’s still a meme, but these fingers are…something

Want to let someone know they are 👌👌👌 😩😩😩? Want to absolutely dominate the circle game? These tiny fingers will do all those things and literally nothing else.

bUt WhAt If YoU tYpEd LiKe ThIs

It’s an older meme, but it checks out. Want to end an argument in the most immature way possible? Then this figurine is for you. Surprisingly, this is an actual Nintendo product, so expect the quality to be top-notch.

