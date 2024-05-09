The best Mother’s Day gift ideas (2024)

Struggling to know what to buy your tech-loving Mom for Mother’s Day? Without spending a fortune, you can get some really cool tech gifts for your Mom this Mother’s Day – things that she will use and love, rather than putting yet another unused perfume on the shelf.

From a portable photo printer so she can treasure her fondest memories, to a smart mug that keeps her hands (and coffee) warm despite the endless distractions, there’s a tech gift for every Mom.

Your Mom has likely spent a fortune on you over the years, and now probably on the grandkids too, so why not treat her with these fantastic Mother’s Day gift ideas?

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Image: KnowTechie

For the book-loving Moms out there, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is less than $150 and boasts up to 10 weeks of battery life.

It features a 6.8-inch display, faster page turns, and includes 16GB of storage. Unlike the original Kindle, the Paperwhite version also sports an IPX8 rating which means it can withstand immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

While we wouldn’t recommend throwing your Mom’s e-reader in the pool, she’ll be grateful that the odd splash won’t ruin her book’s pages. So finally, she can relax and get back to the page-turner she’s been longing for.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Image: KnowTechie

Arguably Apple’s best AirPods, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) boast Apple’s H2 chip for crisper, clearer, and richer sounds.

With intelligent noise cancellation, your Mom can block out unwanted noise so she can focus on her favorite tunes, podcasts, and audiobooks.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are dust, sweat, and water resistant, so she can comfortably wear them when working out, or by the pool (along with her Kindle Paperwhite) with no worries.

Enjoy up to six hours of listening time with ANC enabled, or 30 hours using the USB-C MagSafe charging case.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Image: KnowTechie

The Google Nest Hub is an excellent gift for tech lovers. Not only can you one-tap control compatible smart devices in your home from a simple display, but you can also watch YouTube videos, access recipes, receive calendar reminders, and lots more.

There’s no doubt Mom will love dancing around the kitchen to her favorite tunes. Plus, it’s so easy to use Google’s voice assistant to show you who’s at the door, broadcast messages to other speakers in your home, and then wind down in the evening will the sound of a gentle breeze.

At under $100, there’s every reason to love this smart display. It’s easy to use, a great addition to any home, and it comes in a few different colors.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Image: KnowTechie

There are so many smartwatches and fitness watches available, that it can be hard to choose the right one. But for Mother’s Day, why not opt for a popular choice – the Apple Watch SE?

With a stunning Starlight Sport loop strap, the Apple Watch SE boasts all the essentials Mom could need to track her health, fitness, and everyday needs. She can even pay for her much-needed coffee in the morning using Apple Pay.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s most affordable smartwatch, packed full of features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS. It looks great, it works well, and it’s even water-resistant up to 50m. What more could you want?

Ember Smart Mug 2

Image: KnowTechie

We’ve all been there – made a cup of coffee, left it on the side, and now it’s cold. With the Ember Smart Mug 2, Mom can keep her drinks warm. Specifically, at her preferred temperature for up to 80 minutes.

With the app, she can control the temperature of her drink, set presets, and always enjoy a hot cup of coffee.

And with plenty of colors to choose from, there’s an Ember Smart Mug 2 for everyone. It’s a novelty, sure, but it certainly could come in handy if you’re out of other options.

Dreo Macro Max S

Image: KnowTechie

While perhaps not the most obvious tech gift to buy your Mom this Mother’s Day, the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier is a great addition to any home.

Using its three-stage HEPA filtration system, it can clean air in rooms up to 432 square feet incredibly quickly. This includes dust, pollen, and other airborne pollutants that can cause health issues.

You can control the purifier via the app, using the onboard controls, or by using your voice. Though the mid and high settings can get a little noisy, you’ll barely notice this bad boy running on low, even while sleeping.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

Image: KnowTechie

Mom has enough on her mind, let alone wondering where the cables are to charge all of her devices. Belkin’s 3-in-1 charging stand offers wireless charging for her iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

With portrait and landscape charging, she can continue her video call while her phone charges. Thanks to the charger’s MagSafe technology, it’s easy to find the correct alignment for each device.

Why wait to charge all the essentials when you can charge them at once with this handy wireless charger?

Canon Ivy 2

Image: KnowTechie

Now it’s easier (and cheaper) than ever for Mom to print out her favorite photos. The Canon Ivy 2 is an easy-to-use photo printer that simply connects to your phone (or tablet).

Using the companion app, Mom can customize the memories she wants to print, adding fun stickers and frames – a great activity to do with the grandkids too!

And, at under $100 with competitive running costs, this portable photo printer is a great gift for Mother’s Day that she’ll really appreciate.

Kobo Clara Colour

Image: KnowTechie

For Moms who love to annotate their stories, the best non-Kindle e-reader just got better with the Kobo Clara Colour. For less than $150 they can highlight in multiple colors, read comics in full color, and more.

With a 6-inch full-color display, 16GB of storage, and an IPX8 waterproof rating, this e-reader is perfect for extended soaks in the tub. And with weeks of battery life, it’s always ready for some steamy novels.

Or, if she prefers, audiobooks are a breeze thanks to Bluetooth for pairing her favorite headphones.

Don’t just get flowers for Mom this year

Moms do so much for us; this is our time to show how much we appreciate that. Don’t just pick up a bouquet of flowers at the last minute (I mean, but do get her flowers as well), she deserves something that will outlive the weekend.

So remember how much she loves you and get her something memorable.

