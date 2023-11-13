Gift Guide
KnowTechie’s best gifts under $25 for your holiday gifting
Are you stuck for the best gifts to give for Secret Santa, stocking stuffers, or anywhere else? We’ve got you covered with some inexpensive but excellent choices.
It’s nearly the holiday season, Mariah has been woken from her slumber, and the last vestiges of Halloween decorations are coming down.
That means it’s time to start thinking about the people in your life and what they might want as gifts. While we’ve got guides for more thoughtful items, this one is about low-cost, high-reward gifts that all cost under $25.
These are all perfect gifts for the techie people in your lives. If we see anything else that catches our eye between now and the holidays proper, we’ll add them to the list so check in every so often.
Our choices for the best gifts under $25
Whether you need a Secret Santa gift or want some stocking-stuffer options, KnowTechie has you covered.
EarPods with USB-C are an inexpensive way to give a piece of Apple this year, that's more interesting than the expensive polishing cloth. They're great stocking stuffers, or just as a second pair of 'buds for the gym.
What's better at the holidays than a warm, useful hat? How about a hat with an integrated, rechargeable LED light so you they can stay warm and see where they're going when the days grow short.
Everyone had a Rubik's Cube growing up, so tie into that nostalgia while you're picking out gifts this year and get this great speed cube from Moyu. It's made with magnets for a smoother solve than traditional cubes, and will get their brains working overtime.
Everyone can do with another spare charger, especially if that charger allows them to wirelessly charge without having to fumble with cable plugs. This stylish charger from Anker is both affordable and able to charge Galaxy devices at 10W and all other at 5W.
If you're buying for a runner or exercise nut, these Koss earbuds with over-ear hooks are a perfect small gift that they'll appreciate every time they lace their sneakers.
This multi-purpose grip gel stops sweat on contact, so whether you're in the sweatiest CoD lobby or shooting some hoops at the park, you won't have to worry about your grip.
Useful knickknacks are great as affordable gifts, and Cordbrick is as useful as it comes. It'll stop charging cords from sliding off a desk, or hold a phone at a viewable angle, or use it as a cable tidy while traveling.
Everyone with an iPhone could do with an extra charger, especially if they've recently upgraded to the USB-C iPhone 15 series. This MagSafe-compatible charger is perfect for fuss-free charging, and comes in multiple colors.
Everyone can do with a precision set of screwdrivers, and this iFixit kit is one of the best. It's got the most common tips needed for small electronics, and even a SIM card ejector that's part of the screwdriver handle so you won't lose it.
Earbuds are a great gift, and these JLab Go Air are small enough to fit into cute gift boxes while staying under the limit for most Secret Santa exchanges. Oh, and they sound pretty good too.
Remember when large capacity MicroSD cards where prohibitively expensive? We can, which is why we're amazed that you can get a two pack of 128GB MicroSD cards to stuff in someone's stocking this holiday at this price.
Give the Apple Watch wearer in your life the gift of a quirky stand to adorn their desk, nightstand, or wherever else they have their charger.
The CrunchCup solves one of humankind's longest running questions: how can I eat cereal all day, every day? With a two-part container that keeps the cereal and milk separated until you want to eat, of course!
Gift Cards
If you can’t decide what to get them, the safe option is always to get a gift card. That could be for their favorite gaming console to get a new game, or a general-purpose one from Amazon or another big retailer.
Just remember a couple of things. First, modern games start at $70, so if you intend it to be instead of a game, that’s the monetary value you should aim for.
And you might want to jazz up the gift, like inside this gift card snowglobe (don’t worry the card won’t touch the liquid inside).
