KnowTechie’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

These gifts are guaranteed to make Cupid green with envy. If not Cupid, someone else’s significant other.

Valentine's Day gift guide products in purple backgorund
Image: KnowTechie

Full disclaimer: This Valentine’s Gift Guide is sponsored by the Bob & Brad Store. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Valentine’s Day is upon us. And as always, we’re here to help you level up your gift game and make this holiday one to remember or forget, depending on your situation. No judgment.

Whether you’re looking to surprise your significant other with something sweet and sentimental or want to help them geek out with the latest and greatest tech, we’ve got you covered.

From smart home devices that will make your home feel like a cozy love nest to gaming accessories that will make game night even more fun, we’ve got a gift for every type of tech lover.

bob and brad t2 massage gun on desk

And, of course, Bob and Brad massage guns. Lots of Bob and Brad massage guns. Because, hey, they sponsored this post and help keep our lights on.

These massage guns are the perfect way to show your love and help your sweetheart unwind after a long day. Not to mention, you can sneak away your own sessions when your partner isn’t looking too.

Alright, ready to jump in? Let’s get nasty.

Spoil your sweetheart with KnowTechie’s top picks for Valentine’s Day gifts

  • Bob and Brad Q2 Mini Massage Gun
    4.5
    $129.99 $69.99 ($69.99 / Count)

    The Bob and Brad Q2 Mini Massage Gun Pocket-Sized Percussion Massager is the perfect present for your loved one. Its compact design and adjustable speed settings make it easy to use anytime, anywhere, giving the gift of a personal massage experience. Show your affection and help them unwind, all in the palm of their hand!

    Buy Now Our Review

    02/09/2023 11:10 am GMT
  • Bob and Brad Eye Massager
    4.5
    $84.99 ($84.99 / Count)

    Bob and Brad's smart eye mask combines heat therapy, white noise music, and a rechargeable design to create the ultimate relaxation experience. Give the gift of relaxation to the special women in your life and upgrade their self-care routine with this must-have accessory.

    See at Amazon Our Review
    02/09/2023 11:29 am GMT
  • Bob and Brad Leg Massager
    4.0
    $121.99 $109.99 ($109.99 / Count)

    This innovative leg massager features heat, compression, and a handheld LCD controller with four modes and four intensity settings. Make it the ultimate gift for anyone who needs a little extra TLC for their legs.

    See at Amazon Our Review
    02/09/2023 12:25 pm GMT
  • BYECOLD Smart Bathroom Mirror
    4.0
    $309.00

    Say goodbye to boring mornings and hello to a connected, intelligent start to your day. This smart mirror combines music streaming, weather updates, anti-fog technology, and a backlit design, all controlled by a simple touch button.

    See at Amazon Check Price at Walmart
    02/09/2023 11:53 am GMT
  • MUZEN Button Mini Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
    4.5
    $49.99 $85.00

    This teeny-tiny speaker is just too cute for words. It's like a little ray of sunshine in speaker form. And don't let its size fool you, this suckes gets loud. I'm pretty sure I'm about to turn into a puddle of mush over here.

    See at Muzen Bundle Deals (42% Off)
  • EarFun Air Pro SV Wireless Earbuds
    4.5
    $89.99

    Treat your significant other to their very own pair of earbuds this Valentine's Day with the EarFun Air Pro SV ANC True Wireless Earbuds. No more fighting over who gets to use the earbuds; both of you can enjoy your own personal sound experience. Use promo code SAS201 for $25% off.

    $10 off at Amazon 25% off at EarFun

    02/09/2023 12:19 pm GMT
  • UGREEN 65W USB C Fast Charger
    4.5
    $49.99

    The next time your partner needs your phone charger, tell them to kick rocks. Take it a step further and gift them this 65W UGREEN fast charger. Trust me; they'll never ask for a charger again. Use promo code UGREEN15 for a 15% discount.

    See at Amazon 15% off a Ugreen
    02/09/2023 01:15 pm GMT
  • Qobuz Music Streaming Subscription
    3.5
    30% Off

    Find yourself cringing every time you hit play on Spotify because your wife has filled it with the musical equivalent of fingernails on a chalkboard? Get your sweet, sweet revenge with a Qobuz subscription. It's like Tidal & Spotify, but better. Actually, keep this and give them the Spotify account. Reclaim your musical freedom, friend.

    30% off at Qobuz Our Review
  • Bob and Brad D6 Pro Massage Gun
    5.0
    $249.99 ($249.99 / Count)

    Compared to other fancy massage guns on the market, the BOB & BRAD D6 really stands out for its great balance of versatility and power. So, if your special someone is into fitness and wellness, this would be an awesome gift for them.

    See at Amazon Our Review
    02/09/2023 11:23 am GMT
  • Apple TV+
    4.5

    Try it free today. Apple will give you 7 days free, then $6.99/month after the trial expires. New subscribers only.

    Try Apple TV+ For Free
  • Disney Plus
    4.5
    Starts at $7 per month

    Disney Plus is the ultimate destination for all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content, there's something for everyone on this family-friendly streaming service.

    Bonus Offer: New or returning subscribers, get ready for three months of Disney Plus Basic for just $7. That's three months of non-stop streaming for less than one month's regular price. Don't wait; grab this offer while you can!
    See at Disney Plus
  • Bob and Brad Foot Massager
    5.0
    $139.99 ($139.99 / Count)

    This foot massager is about to steal your partner's heart (and their feet). Don't be surprised to come home to a blissed-out partner and a house littered with discarded shoes. Trust us; it's that good.

    Buy Now Our Review
    02/09/2023 11:46 am GMT
  • Razer Hello Kitty Limited Edition Mechanical Keyboard
    Deal Price: $99.99 $116.50

    This keyboard is a must-have for any Hello Kitty fan, featuring a stylish pink-purple backlight effect and a sleek matte aluminum alloy top plate.

    See at Newegg

  • Liene 2x3” Mini Photo Printer
    4.5

    This printer typically costs $85, but you can get it now for just $55. To get the discount, clip the on-site coupon and use promo code EKTIHOHF at checkout.

    Who is it good for?: Scrapbookers, photo album decorators, or anyone who enjoys printing and sharing their photos.
    Compact size and portability make it ideal for on-the-go printing, such as during road trips, camping, or events
    Anyone who wants to print their digital photos instantly.
    $55 with code EKTIHOHF

  • Bob and Brad C2 Massage Gun
    4.5
    $169.99 $99.99

    The Bob and Brad C2 massage gun makes for a fantastic V-Day gift. Despite its budget-friendly price, it delivers a strong massage experience and can effectively relieve sore muscles. While it may not have all the advanced features of more premium models, it's an excellent choice for anyone looking to save money while still receiving top-notch quality.

    See at Amazon Our Review
    02/09/2023 11:21 am GMT
  • The Freestyle from Samsung
    4.0
    $699.99 (usually $799.99)

    Samsung's Freestyle projector packs a powerful punch. Its built-in battery makes it perfect for backyard Super Bowl parties, camping trips, and more. Learn more below.

    See at Samsung See at Best Buy

  • Apple HomePod (2nd Generation)
    4.0
    $299.99

    The preorder options for the new HomePod are consistent with previous releases. There do not appear to be any notable incentives offered by retailers to encourage preordering at this time.

    Target Walmart

  • NordPass
    4.5
    Starts at $2.29

    NordPass is our go-to choice for password management, it's sleek, user-friendly, and packs a punch when it comes to security. Sure, it's on the pricey side, but the peace of mind it brings is totally worth it.

    Check Price

  • Bob and Brad UNI mini Massage Gun
    4.0
    $99.99 $59.92 ($59.92 / Count)

    Make this Valentine's Day one to remember with the gift of relaxation. The BOB BRAD Portable Percussion Massager is the perfect present for your loved one. Its powerful motor and adjustable speed settings make it easy to use anytime, anywhere, giving the gift of a personal massage experience.

    Buy Now
    02/09/2023 02:06 pm GMT

And there you have it, folks, the Valentine’s Day gift guide from KnowTechie, guaranteed to make Cupid green with envy. If not Cupid, you can expect someone else’s significant other to be jealous.

From tech toys to wellness wizardry, we’ve covered you like a warm blanket on a chilly day.

Whether you’re looking to spoil your sweetheart with the latest tech treats or show your love with a thoughtful and quirky present, our guide has something for everyone.

So, make this Valentine’s Day one to remember. Happy shopping, lovebirds.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

About Bob and Brad

Over a decade ago, two physical therapists set out to provide the best collection of get-fit, stay-healthy, and pain-free information anyone could find.

Who were these dashing do-gooders? Well, as of today, they are the most famous physical therapists on the internet! (In their opinion). You can call them Bob & Brad.

Along with inventing a growing number of products, Bob & Brad have become active (and trusted) voices on social media.

With over 4 million YouTube subscribers, Bob & Brad are proud to have helped millions of people of all ages navigate physical challenges, enjoy better health, and have a laugh or two along the way.

Learn More at Bob and Brad

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

