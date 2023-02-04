Buy a new Razer gaming chair and get a free Blackwidow keyboard

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

Who are we kidding? The last thing you probably need is a new gaming chair. We, as humans, sit too much. Standing won’t kill you.

But if you absolutely insist on a new gaming chair and somehow need a new keyboard, Razer has a deal for you.

From now through March 1, buy any gaming chair on its site, and Razer will throw in a BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard free of charge. That saves you $170 from having to buy a new keyboard.

Razer’s gaming chairs start at $350 and run as high as $1,300. Thankfully, the company is extending discounts across most of its lineup, making it easier on your wallet.

Razer’s gaming chairs offer excellent comfort and support during those grueling gaming sessions.

With features like adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and plush cushioning, Razer’s gaming chairs will elevate your gaming experience to a new level.

And then there’s the promise of the BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed

This keyboard needs no introduction. But for a quick refresher: The BlackWidow V3 Mini is a compact powerhouse that packs a punch.

This keyboard features hybrid mechanical switches for the ideal combination of click and quiet actuation, RGB lighting, dedicated media keys, and a sleek, durable design.

So take your pick of a gaming chair and ride into the sunset with your newly minted BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard. Just be sure you do it before March 1.

