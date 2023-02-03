Score three months of Disney Plus for just $7 – yup, $7

Attention new and returning subscribers: Score three months of Disney Plus Basic for just $7. Seriously, seven bucks. That’s three months of streaming magic for less than one month’s price.

But heads up, this offer is only good for the new ad-supported plan, so the regular $8 subscription kicks back in after the three months are up.

But if you cancel before the three months, you won’t have to worry about that.

Sure, you’ll deal with ads for three months, but considering you’re only paying $7, you can’t really complain much. At this price, they’re practically giving it away.

Still haven’t tried Disney Plus? Okay, if that’s the case, do yourself a favor and jump on this $7 deal.

Need some extra encouragement? Reach out to Kevin; he’s so confident in Disney Plus that he’s willing to pay the $7 for you to see what all the hype is about.

Seriously, you can send him an email here.

Disney Plus is low-key one of the best streaming services out there

As you can see, we’re huge Disney Plus fans here at KnowTechie, and if you need proof, check out our Best streaming services post that we published today. Guess who’s on that list? Yup, Disney Plus.

If you’re not watching their originals, like The Mandalorian or any other Star Wars TV show, you seriously need to stop what you’re doing and jump on this offer. You deserve it.

If you want it, it’s there. $7 gets you into Disney Plus’ massive library for three months with ads.

If you prefer to skip the ads, you can always go with a traditional subscription, but you’ll have to cough up the $11 monthly subscription. The choice is yours, but whatever you do, take advantage of this.

