Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 accessories (2023)
From headphones to screen protectors and everything in-between, these are the best companions for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
|
Did you pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? If you did, you know it’s far from an ordinary Android phone. With its high price tag, you’re paying for top-notch features like an advanced hinge design and an updated processor.
We’ve created a guide to help you optimize your Galaxy Z Fold 5 device with top-notch accessories for an improved user experience. With the high price of this device, you’ll likely also want one of the best cases to protect your Z Fold 5.
However, to truly unlock its potential and enhance your user experience, you may need some additional accessories. If you’ve invested in this high-priced device, you’ll also want to ensure it’s well-protected.
So, without further ado, let’s dive into our recommendations for the best accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Our picks for the best accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 5
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung’s newest foldable. It retains many of the same design and hardware features but includes an upgraded processor and a new hinge mechanism. These updates allow for a thinner profile when closed, making it an attractive option for those willing to invest in a high-end foldable phone.
- Expansive, Cinematic Screen: Unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold5 reveals a whopping 7.6'' screen that's perfect for streaming on the go. No more squinting at tiny screens - this is mobile entertainment like you've never seen before.
- Next-Level Gaming: With its impressive processor and high refresh rate, the Galaxy Z Fold5 offers a gaming experience that's both powerful and portable. Play on the cover screen or unfold for an even more immersive session.
- Dual-App Viewing: Multitask like a pro with Dual-App Viewing on the Galaxy Z Fold5. Drag and drop photos into messages, shop two sites simultaneously, or stream videos while scrolling through your feed.
- S Pen Compatibility: Turn to-dos into dones with S Pen capability on the Galaxy Z Fold5 (sold separately). Write directly onto the large screen for increased precision and productivity.
There are tons of accessories that can be used with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, from Bluetooth earbuds to controllers, screen protectors and chargers. We’ve rounded up our favorites, to make your buying decisions a little bit easier.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro provides top-notch sound. Perfect for long hours of listening, these earbuds provide up to 5 hours of playback time even when active noise canceling is turned on.
Advanced features include 24-bit audio compatibility in select apps, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music, podcasts, or phone calls.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro seamlessly integrates with the new Z Fold 5, taking your mobile experience up a notch.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro redefine your audio experience. Featuring Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi sound quality, enhanced 360-degree audio, and a secure fit. HD Voice Technology and Intelligent Conversation Mode ensure clear calls, and they're water-resistant for active lifestyles. Elevate your audio with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
- Active Noise Cancellation: Enjoy peace and focus in noisy environments with intelligent noise cancellation.
- Hi-Fi Sound Quality: Experience studio-grade audio for music and podcasts, delivering a premium listening experience.
- Enhanced 360-Degree Audio: Immerse yourself in personalized surround sound, amplifying your favorite tones.
- Excellent Fit: Comfortable and secure, these earbuds are perfect for work and workouts, staying put no matter the activity.
- HD Voice Technology: Crystal-clear calls, even amidst background noise, thanks to advanced voice technology.
- Relatively high price.
- Limited battery life compared to competition.
Anker Ace 313 Foldable 45W USB-C charger
This efficient Anker Ace 313 Super Fast 45W USB-C Charger is a must-have accessory, especially with Samsung no longer shipping AC adapters with their devices.
This reliable Anker charger is both low-priced at just $24 on Amazon and compact for easy portability. Plus, it supports Samsung’s charging standards, ensuring your smartphone receives the necessary power.
The Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) is designed for Samsung devices, offering Lightning-Fast Charging with Super Fast Charging 2.0. It ensures safety with 10 protections, utilizes innovative GaN technology for efficiency, and includes a welcome guide, 18-month warranty, and dedicated customer service (charging cable not included).
- Lightning-Fast Charging: Designed for Samsung devices with Super Fast Charging 2.0, ensuring rapid power-ups.
- Superior Safety Assurance: Equipped with 10 safety enhancements for worry-free charging.
- Compact Powerhouse: Portable and 30% smaller than standard 45W chargers, perfect for on-the-go.
- Innovative GaN Technology: Efficient and heat-dissipating, offering power without compromise.
- Doesn't come with a cable.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a perfect mate to your Samsung Z Fold 5 phone, enhancing its functions to the maximum. It comes with an impressive 47mm AMOLED display.
Its user-friendly rotating bezel control facilitates smooth operation and interaction, enabling you to check your notifications effortlessly.
One of its key features is the long-lasting 30-hour battery life even with the display continuously turned on, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and control without worrying about a charger.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic seamlessly marries classic aesthetics with advanced functionality. Its timeless design, intuitive rotating bezel, and comprehensive fitness tracking empower users to monitor workouts, heart health, and sleep quality, while staying connected on the go.
- Timeless Design: Classic aesthetics with a rotating bezel.
- Comprehensive Fitness Tracking: Monitors workouts, heart health, and sleep.
- Advanced Sleep Coaching: Helps improve sleep habits.
- Continuous Heart Monitoring: Detects irregular rhythms.
- Body Composition Insights: Provides data on body fat, muscle, and more.
- Seamless Device Integration: Syncs with other Galaxy devices for convenience.
- Lacks advanced fitness features
- Expensive
Samsung Slim S Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5
Give your Galaxy Z Fold 5 the ultimate protection with the Samsung Slim S Pen case. The case ensures your device remains free from scratches and is safeguarded if it should fall.
It also provides a seamless solution for your S Pen with a concealed slot, ensuring it’s never lost or damaged. Available in three color variations, the package includes an S Pen for added value.
Imbzbk screen protector set for Galaxy Z Fold 5
Equip your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with all-around protection using this Imbzbk Tempered Glass Screen Protector kit.
This affordable set comes complete with three hydrogel primary screen protectors, three tempered glass cover screen protectors, and three sets of camera lens protectors.
Protect your smartphone’s screen from scratches, scuffs, and cracks with these essential tools.
The IMBZBK 9 in 1 Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers durability and clarity. Easy installation with two frames, fold-resistant TPU material, high-definition inside screen protectors, responsive touch, and 9H tempered glass for drop and scratch protection. The camera protector enhances photography.
- Easy Installation: Two frames for hassle-free setup.
- Durability: Fold-resistant TPU material and 9H tempered glass provide robust protection.
- High Clarity: Ultra-thin design maintains visual quality and responsive touch.
- Camera Protection: Lens protectors for enhanced photography.
- Reliable Service: Prompt customer support for peace of mind.
- Screen sensitivity may be affected.
Spigen Tough Armor Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 5
Equip your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with Spigen Tough Armor Pro and fear accidental drops or scratches no more! Sporting an ultra-protective design, this case fits your phone like a glove and has a slot to house the S Pen.
Its added kickstand feature transforms your device into a mini theater in seconds. Furthermore, the case’s trendy Sierra Blue hue makes it an eye-catching addition to your smartphone accessories.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Slim S Pen Phone Case features innovative edge protection for the hinge, dual-layer protection with Air Cushion Technology, shock resistance with foam technology, open buttons for easy access, and a premium finish, all compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
- Innovative Hinge Protection: Utilizes edge protection technology for hinge safety.
- Dual-Layer Defense: Features Air Cushion Technology for robust protection.
- Enhanced Shock Resistance: Incorporates foam technology for added durability.
- User-Friendly Design: Open buttons for easy access and a premium finish for an enhanced experience.
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 Compatibility: Tailored to fit and protect the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
- Bulky
- Doesn't come with S Pen
Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo
The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo allows for quick and efficient phone charging. It is built with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 technology and reduces waiting times by providing rapid power to your Galaxy Z Fold 5 device.
Furthermore, its innovative design also includes two charging pads, making it easier to simultaneously charge your phone along with your Galaxy Watch or Buds.
The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo offers speedy charging with up to 15W support, compatible with USB PD and Adaptive Fast Charging adapters. Charge two devices at once, like your phone and Galaxy Watch, with ease. Its built-in cooling fan ensures efficient charging. The charger's slim and compact design fits conveniently in smaller spaces, and the LED indicator provides clear charging status with customizable brightness options.
- Super Fast Wireless Charging: Supports up to 15W for quick and convenient charging.
- Multi-Device Compatibility: Charge two devices simultaneously, enhancing convenience.
- Efficient Cooling: Built-in cooling fan ensures fast and safe charging.
- Compact Design: Slim and smooth, fits easily into various spaces.
- LED Indicator: Clearly displays charging status with customizable brightness options.
- Takes up more space on your nightstand or desk.
Spigen OneTap Car Vent Mount
Spigen’s OneTap Car Vent Mount is an indispensable accessory for Galaxy Z Fold 5 owner. Originally designed for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it also perfectly fits the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.
The mount offers an easy-to-install design and a soft grip interior to keep your phone safe. It can also rotate on its anchor to view your phone at your desired angle.
Designed with frequent drivers in mind, it is a must-have car accessory for Z Fold 5 owners.
The Spigen OneTap Car Mount Designed for Galaxy Fold3 and Fold4 prioritizes quality. Crafted with a premium PC frame, it ensures durability during drives, while silicone-lined grips secure your device. Hassle-free installation via OneTap Technology and easy device release with squeeze tabs make it user-friendly.
- Premium Build: Made with a durable PC frame for long-lasting use.
- Secure Grip: Silicone-lined grips protect and secure your Galaxy Fold3/Fold4.
- Easy Installation: OneTap Technology for effortless device attachment and quick release.
- Adjustable Viewing: Easily customize the viewing angle for your convenience.
- Secure Mounting: Advanced hook clip ensures a stable connection to car vents.
- Compatibility Check: Ensure compatibility with Galaxy Fold3/Fold4 and suitable air vent dimensions before use.
- Might block airflow from your A/C vents.
Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard
Transform your Galaxy Z Fold 5 into a mini workstation with a Logitech K380 wireless Bluetooth keyboard.
It can link to your Z Fold 5 and two other devices, so you can seamlessly switch between your mobile and desktop workspaces.
The K380 is compact with long-lasting battery life and can be carried anywhere. No matter where you are, you can create a productive workspace with this keyboard.
The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is a versatile typing tool compatible with various devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and more. Its easy-switch feature allows seamless connectivity to up to three devices, while Logitech Flow support enhances productivity. Compact and OS adaptive, it offers a familiar layout and extended battery life for a reliable typing experience.
- Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, Android, and more.
- Multi-Device Connectivity: Connect up to three devices and switch between them effortlessly.
- Logitech Flow Support: Enhances cross-computer typing and file management (with compatible mouse).
- Compact and Portable: Easy to carry and use in any room.
- OS Adaptive: Recognizes devices and provides a familiar layout.
- Long Battery Life: Offers up to 24 months of usage.
- Keys might feel cramped for those with larger hands.
- No built-in touchpad.
The best accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 depend on what you do with it
The versatility of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers countless possibilities. The best accessories help you turn it into a productivity monster, or a sleek place to watch the latest shows.
The Z Fold 5’s foldable form factor and large internal screen make it a versatile device that can replace your laptop, especially when it comes to multitasking. It also has great accessory support, as long as you pick the best ones.
And with our guides, you’ll be doing just that.
