Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 accessories (2023)

Did you pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? If you did, you know it’s far from an ordinary Android phone. With its high price tag, you’re paying for top-notch features like an advanced hinge design and an updated processor.

We’ve created a guide to help you optimize your Galaxy Z Fold 5 device with top-notch accessories for an improved user experience. With the high price of this device, you’ll likely also want one of the best cases to protect your Z Fold 5.

However, to truly unlock its potential and enhance your user experience, you may need some additional accessories. If you’ve invested in this high-priced device, you’ll also want to ensure it’s well-protected.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into our recommendations for the best accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Our picks for the best accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Cell Phone $1,919.99 $1,619.99 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung’s newest foldable. It retains many of the same design and hardware features but includes an upgraded processor and a new hinge mechanism. These updates allow for a thinner profile when closed, making it an attractive option for those willing to invest in a high-end foldable phone. What We Like: Expansive, Cinematic Screen: Unfolding the Galaxy Z Fold5 reveals a whopping 7.6'' screen that's perfect for streaming on the go. No more squinting at tiny screens - this is mobile entertainment like you've never seen before.

Next-Level Gaming: With its impressive processor and high refresh rate, the Galaxy Z Fold5 offers a gaming experience that's both powerful and portable. Play on the cover screen or unfold for an even more immersive session.

Dual-App Viewing: Multitask like a pro with Dual-App Viewing on the Galaxy Z Fold5. Drag and drop photos into messages, shop two sites simultaneously, or stream videos while scrolling through your feed.

S Pen Compatibility: Turn to-dos into dones with S Pen capability on the Galaxy Z Fold5 (sold separately). Write directly onto the large screen for increased precision and productivity. Check Availability See at Samsung

There are tons of accessories that can be used with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, from Bluetooth earbuds to controllers, screen protectors and chargers. We’ve rounded up our favorites, to make your buying decisions a little bit easier.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Source: KnowTechie

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro provides top-notch sound. Perfect for long hours of listening, these earbuds provide up to 5 hours of playback time even when active noise canceling is turned on.

Advanced features include 24-bit audio compatibility in select apps, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music, podcasts, or phone calls.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro seamlessly integrates with the new Z Fold 5, taking your mobile experience up a notch.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bluetooth Earbuds 4.5 $229.99 $185.53 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro redefine your audio experience. Featuring Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Fi sound quality, enhanced 360-degree audio, and a secure fit. HD Voice Technology and Intelligent Conversation Mode ensure clear calls, and they're water-resistant for active lifestyles. Elevate your audio with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. What We Like: Active Noise Cancellation: Enjoy peace and focus in noisy environments with intelligent noise cancellation.

Hi-Fi Sound Quality: Experience studio-grade audio for music and podcasts, delivering a premium listening experience.

Enhanced 360-Degree Audio: Immerse yourself in personalized surround sound, amplifying your favorite tones.

Excellent Fit: Comfortable and secure, these earbuds are perfect for work and workouts, staying put no matter the activity.

HD Voice Technology: Crystal-clear calls, even amidst background noise, thanks to advanced voice technology. What We Didn't Like: Relatively high price.

Limited battery life compared to competition. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Anker Ace 313 Foldable 45W USB-C charger

Image: KnowTechie

This efficient Anker Ace 313 Super Fast 45W USB-C Charger is a must-have accessory, especially with Samsung no longer shipping AC adapters with their devices.

This reliable Anker charger is both low-priced at just $24 on Amazon and compact for easy portability. Plus, it supports Samsung’s charging standards, ensuring your smartphone receives the necessary power.

Anker Ace Foldable Super Fast Charger 4.8 $23.99 The Anker 313 Charger (Ace, 45W) is designed for Samsung devices, offering Lightning-Fast Charging with Super Fast Charging 2.0. It ensures safety with 10 protections, utilizes innovative GaN technology for efficiency, and includes a welcome guide, 18-month warranty, and dedicated customer service (charging cable not included). What We Like: Lightning-Fast Charging: Designed for Samsung devices with Super Fast Charging 2.0, ensuring rapid power-ups.

Superior Safety Assurance: Equipped with 10 safety enhancements for worry-free charging.

Compact Powerhouse: Portable and 30% smaller than standard 45W chargers, perfect for on-the-go.

Innovative GaN Technology: Efficient and heat-dissipating, offering power without compromise. What We Didn't Like: Doesn't come with a cable. See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a perfect mate to your Samsung Z Fold 5 phone, enhancing its functions to the maximum. It comes with an impressive 47mm AMOLED display.

Its user-friendly rotating bezel control facilitates smooth operation and interaction, enabling you to check your notifications effortlessly.

One of its key features is the long-lasting 30-hour battery life even with the display continuously turned on, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and control without worrying about a charger.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 4.5 $429.99 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic seamlessly marries classic aesthetics with advanced functionality. Its timeless design, intuitive rotating bezel, and comprehensive fitness tracking empower users to monitor workouts, heart health, and sleep quality, while staying connected on the go. What We Like: Timeless Design: Classic aesthetics with a rotating bezel.

Comprehensive Fitness Tracking: Monitors workouts, heart health, and sleep.

Advanced Sleep Coaching: Helps improve sleep habits.

Continuous Heart Monitoring: Detects irregular rhythms.

Body Composition Insights: Provides data on body fat, muscle, and more.

Seamless Device Integration: Syncs with other Galaxy devices for convenience. What We Didn't Like: Lacks advanced fitness features

Expensive See at Amazon See at Samsung

Samsung Slim S Pen Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5

Image: KnowTechie

Give your Galaxy Z Fold 5 the ultimate protection with the Samsung Slim S Pen case. The case ensures your device remains free from scratches and is safeguarded if it should fall.

It also provides a seamless solution for your S Pen with a concealed slot, ensuring it’s never lost or damaged. Available in three color variations, the package includes an S Pen for added value.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Slim S Pen Phone Case 3.8 $99.99 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Slim S Pen Phone Case is the ideal accessory for convenience and style. Featuring a built-in S Pen slot and vibrant color options, it combines a slim profile with eco-conscious protection. With the S Pen always ready at your fingertips, you can write and sketch with precision effortlessly. What We Like: Slim S Pen Integration: A built-in S Pen slot maintains a slim phone profile.

Stylish Color Options: Vibrant choices add a touch of style without bulk.

Eco-Conscious Material: Provides protection with an eco-friendly purpose.

Instant S Pen Access: The built-in S Pen is ready for precision writing and sketching.

Hassle-Free Storage: Slide it back into place with a simple click when done. What We Didn't Like: Expensive

Adds bulk when folded See at Amazon See at Samsung

Imbzbk screen protector set for Galaxy Z Fold 5

Image: KnowTechie

Equip your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with all-around protection using this Imbzbk Tempered Glass Screen Protector kit.

This affordable set comes complete with three hydrogel primary screen protectors, three tempered glass cover screen protectors, and three sets of camera lens protectors.

Protect your smartphone’s screen from scratches, scuffs, and cracks with these essential tools.

IMBZBK 9 in 1 Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 4.3 $29.99 $24.99 The IMBZBK 9 in 1 Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers durability and clarity. Easy installation with two frames, fold-resistant TPU material, high-definition inside screen protectors, responsive touch, and 9H tempered glass for drop and scratch protection. The camera protector enhances photography. What We Like: Easy Installation: Two frames for hassle-free setup.

Durability: Fold-resistant TPU material and 9H tempered glass provide robust protection.

High Clarity: Ultra-thin design maintains visual quality and responsive touch.

Camera Protection: Lens protectors for enhanced photography.

Screen sensitivity may be affected. See at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 5

Image: KnowTechie

Equip your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with Spigen Tough Armor Pro and fear accidental drops or scratches no more! Sporting an ultra-protective design, this case fits your phone like a glove and has a slot to house the S Pen.

Its added kickstand feature transforms your device into a mini theater in seconds. Furthermore, the case’s trendy Sierra Blue hue makes it an eye-catching addition to your smartphone accessories.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 4.4 $94.99 $69.99 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Slim S Pen Phone Case features innovative edge protection for the hinge, dual-layer protection with Air Cushion Technology, shock resistance with foam technology, open buttons for easy access, and a premium finish, all compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. What We Like: Innovative Hinge Protection: Utilizes edge protection technology for hinge safety.

Dual-Layer Defense: Features Air Cushion Technology for robust protection.

Enhanced Shock Resistance: Incorporates foam technology for added durability.

User-Friendly Design: Open buttons for easy access and a premium finish for an enhanced experience.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Compatibility: Tailored to fit and protect the Galaxy Z Fold 5. What We Didn't Like: Bulky

Doesn't come with S Pen See at Amazon

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo

Image: KnowTechie

The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo allows for quick and efficient phone charging. It is built with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 technology and reduces waiting times by providing rapid power to your Galaxy Z Fold 5 device.

Furthermore, its innovative design also includes two charging pads, making it easier to simultaneously charge your phone along with your Galaxy Watch or Buds.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo 4.5 $41.95 The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo offers speedy charging with up to 15W support, compatible with USB PD and Adaptive Fast Charging adapters. Charge two devices at once, like your phone and Galaxy Watch, with ease. Its built-in cooling fan ensures efficient charging. The charger's slim and compact design fits conveniently in smaller spaces, and the LED indicator provides clear charging status with customizable brightness options. What We Like: Super Fast Wireless Charging: Supports up to 15W for quick and convenient charging.

Multi-Device Compatibility: Charge two devices simultaneously, enhancing convenience.

Efficient Cooling: Built-in cooling fan ensures fast and safe charging.

Compact Design: Slim and smooth, fits easily into various spaces.

LED Indicator: Clearly displays charging status with customizable brightness options. What We Didn't Like: Takes up more space on your nightstand or desk. See at Amazon See at Samsung

Spigen OneTap Car Vent Mount

Image: KnowTechie

Spigen’s OneTap Car Vent Mount is an indispensable accessory for Galaxy Z Fold 5 owner. Originally designed for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it also perfectly fits the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The mount offers an easy-to-install design and a soft grip interior to keep your phone safe. It can also rotate on its anchor to view your phone at your desired angle.

Designed with frequent drivers in mind, it is a must-have car accessory for Z Fold 5 owners.

Spigen OneTap Car Mount Designed for Galaxy Z Fold 5 4.2 $39.99 The Spigen OneTap Car Mount Designed for Galaxy Fold3 and Fold4 prioritizes quality. Crafted with a premium PC frame, it ensures durability during drives, while silicone-lined grips secure your device. Hassle-free installation via OneTap Technology and easy device release with squeeze tabs make it user-friendly. What We Like: Premium Build: Made with a durable PC frame for long-lasting use.

Secure Grip: Silicone-lined grips protect and secure your Galaxy Fold3/Fold4.

Easy Installation: OneTap Technology for effortless device attachment and quick release.

Adjustable Viewing: Easily customize the viewing angle for your convenience.

Secure Mounting: Advanced hook clip ensures a stable connection to car vents.

Compatibility Check: Ensure compatibility with Galaxy Fold3/Fold4 and suitable air vent dimensions before use. What We Didn't Like: Might block airflow from your A/C vents. See at Amazon

Logitech K380 Bluetooth keyboard

Image: KnowTechie

Transform your Galaxy Z Fold 5 into a mini workstation with a Logitech K380 wireless Bluetooth keyboard.

It can link to your Z Fold 5 and two other devices, so you can seamlessly switch between your mobile and desktop workspaces.

The K380 is compact with long-lasting battery life and can be carried anywhere. No matter where you are, you can create a productive workspace with this keyboard.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard 4.6 $39.99 $25.49 The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is a versatile typing tool compatible with various devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and more. Its easy-switch feature allows seamless connectivity to up to three devices, while Logitech Flow support enhances productivity. Compact and OS adaptive, it offers a familiar layout and extended battery life for a reliable typing experience. What We Like: Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Windows, Mac, Android, and more.

Multi-Device Connectivity: Connect up to three devices and switch between them effortlessly.

Logitech Flow Support: Enhances cross-computer typing and file management (with compatible mouse).

Compact and Portable: Easy to carry and use in any room.

OS Adaptive: Recognizes devices and provides a familiar layout.

Long Battery Life: Offers up to 24 months of usage. What We Didn't Like: Keys might feel cramped for those with larger hands.

No built-in touchpad. See at Amazon See at Target

The best accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 depend on what you do with it

The versatility of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers countless possibilities. The best accessories help you turn it into a productivity monster, or a sleek place to watch the latest shows.

The Z Fold 5’s foldable form factor and large internal screen make it a versatile device that can replace your laptop, especially when it comes to multitasking. It also has great accessory support, as long as you pick the best ones.

And with our guides, you’ll be doing just that.

Editors Recommendations:

