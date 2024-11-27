Get cosy with 6 of the best Black Friday space heaters

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Winter is cold. Black Friday hits just at the beginning of winter. So, it makes sense to think about how to heat spaces without denting the wallet too much when investing in a device in the first place.

Here at KnowTechie, we want you to stay warm during the winter months, so here are our top picks for space heater savings on Black Friday.

Image: PELONIS/KnowTechie

If you have a small room to heat, such as a home office that is detached from your house, or a little workshop, then you need something that doesn’t consume too much prime real estate. Introducing the Pelonis 16-inch space heater.

The device features 75-degree oscillation, so you can throw it in a corner and it will blast warm air all over the room.

It comes with a remote control, so you don’t even need to leave your desk to switch it on if you notice a chill in the air.

The device also features a 12-hour timer, so you can set it to run before you even enter the room it is heating, and then it will automatically power off when worktime is over.

PELONIS Space Heater $64.99 $49.98

Small and space saving Inexpensive

Inexpensive Heats a room quickly

Heats a room quickly Great oscillation range

Great oscillation range Remote control included Cons: No app

Check Availability

Image: Dreo/KnowTechie

Dreo’s space heater also uses ceramic elements, heating up in seconds while providing 200 square feet of heating coverage.

So, much like the Pelonis 16-inch heater, Dreo’s device is ideal for heating a garage, basement, or a room inside the home quickly.

The Dreo space heater also has an eco mode, which means it can help make a saving on the electricity bills while you heat your space more efficiently.

It will adjust its power output automatically, within a range of 900-1500W, meaning you don’t need to worry about the space getting too warm, or not being warm enough.

Dreo 16-Inch Space Heater $74.99 $63.74

Great for use anywhere Eco mode

Eco mode Intelligent temperature control

Intelligent temperature control Very quiet

Check Availability

Image: Sothing/KnowTechie

The most expensive option in our list is the Sothing space heater and humidifier combo. This device doesn’t quite have the oscillation range of the others here; it oscillates at 60 degrees.

However, as the name suggests, it also features a humidifier option.

What does this mean? Well, you can use the device all year round. With the heating function, the Sothing is great for colder months.

However, when the temperature soars in the Summer, flick the device to fan mode and make use of the three moisture levels the Sothing is capable of producing.

Sothing Space Heater Humidifier Combo $209.99

Both heats and humidifies Great for year-round use

Check Availability

Image: PELONIS/KnowTechie

Need something a bit bigger than 16-inch? Well, Pelonis also does a nifty 23-inch space heater, too.

Ideal for larger workshops, or heating your living room when the gas central heating pipes freeze, the larger heating element means the 23-inch can heat a space in seconds.

Like the 16-inch sibling, the 23-inch model boasts 75-degree oscillation. However, this one comes in three colors (black, white, and gray) meaning it can be used more sympathetically in your living space than just offering a black variant.

With a ceramic element that heats to 70 degrees fahrenheit in 3 seconds, you can wave goodbye to the frosty chill creeping into any space.

Pelonis 23-Inch Portable Heater $69.99 $57.98

Large ceramic elements for added heating Various colors available

Various colors available Heats a room in seconds

Heats a room in seconds Great oscillation range

Check Availability

Image: Dreo/KnowTechie

Looking for an indoor only option? Lucky for you, Dreo has you covered. This one is even safe for bathroom use, so no more dithering in the freezing morning when you just jumped out of the shower.

This device comes fitted with an ALCI safety plug, so it’ll protect you from shocks; don’t forget, this is an electric heater… so it needs this feature if you are going to use it in a space where moisture is generated, like a bathroom for example!

There is a smart built-in thermostat inside the device, too, which monitors the temperature and adjusts the heat generated accordingly.

Dreo 16-Inch Indoor Space Heater $89.99

Pros: Perfect for indoor use

Perfect for indoor use Bathroom safe

Bathroom safe ASLI plug for shock protection

ASLI plug for shock protection Smart thermostat

Check Availability

Image: Ballu/KnowTechie

If you’re after a smarter option, then the Ballu Mica floor standing heater is a great option, and it uses an infrared heating element that ensures you get plenty of mileage out of the device. 20 years, in fact, according to Ballu.

The heater can stand on the floor or you can mount it on the wall; either way, your room will be toasty in no time.

With the remote control, you can access various heating functions, or you can enter the modern day like everyone else and control it with a smartphone app! It also works with Alexa if you have Amazon powering your smart home.

Ballu Mica Infrared Space Heater $189.99

Traditional flat design Bathroom safe

Bathroom safe App and Alexa compatible

Check Availability

(Don’t) Stay Frosty

So, now you know which space heaters are gonna keep you warm over the winter months, all you need to do is get your wallet at the ready and get the best deal on space heaters this Black Friday! And don’t forget to check out KnowTechie’s other Black Friday deals articles, and save even more cash!

