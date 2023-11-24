Snag an Xbox Series X or S at Best Buy with crazy Black Friday deals

Black Friday is the best time of year to grab a wide variety of tech products, and boy, we have a couple of great deals for you.

Best Buy has some of the best prices ever on the Xbox Series X|S consoles, at way below their MSRP. That means you could get the most powerful home consoles for less, and have more money to spend on games.

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful of the two, with $50 slashed off the retail price and a $50 Best Buy gift card as a sweetener. That’s a total of $100 off the price, any way you look at it.

And the Xbox Series S is also $50 off, bringing it close to streaming box price territory.

Xbox Series X deal plus bonus gift card at Best Buy

Microsoft - Xbox Series X 1TB Console - Black The Xbox Series X is the latest and greatest gaming console from Microsoft. Powered by 12 teraflops of graphic processing power, it's the most powerful home console and capable of 120FPS gameplay. What We Like: Significant savings on the high-powered Xbox Series X.

The added $50 gift card increases the overall purchase value.

Rare opportunity to buy this in-demand console at a discount.

Rare opportunity to buy this in-demand console at a discount.

Ideal for gamers seeking enhanced graphics and storage capacity.

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console for home use, with 1TB of speedy SSD storage, support for 8K video output and has an optical Blu-ray drive for games or movies.

And it’s down to $449.99 at Best Buy for Black Friday, making it even more affordable.

The powerful processor that powers the Xbox Series X uses AMD technology, and the 12TFLOPs of graphical processing power means high-fidelity gaming graphics.

Choose from a huge catalog of back-compatible games from earlier Xbox generations, or subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate for tons of games for one low monthly price.

Or, if all you want is the console, Walmart has the Xbox Series X for $439. You won’t get a gift card as a sweetener, but you will get Diablo IV.

Xbox Series S down to only $250

Xbox Series S 512GB $249.99 The Xbox Series S comes with 512GB of internal storage, and a slightly less-powerful GPU than the more expensive Xbox Series X. It's all-digital, so no disc drive, and you'll get three months of Game Pass Ultimate when you buy. What We Like: All-digital version of the Xbox Series, with 4K graphics, HDR support, Dolby Digital audio and more

Comes with white controller to match the console

512GB of internal storage for installing games on

Comes with white controller to match the console

512GB of internal storage for installing games on

Powerful custom AMD-powered CPU and GPU with 4 TFLOPs of power

If you want to get gaming for the lowest amount of money, the Xbox Series S is where you should look. Best Buy has it down to $249.99 right now, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

It’s all-digital so you don’t get a disc drive, but you do get 512GB of storage to put games on.

And you get a three month code for Game Pass Ultimate, so you can get gaming without having to spend another cent on games. That’s a great deal.

And Walmart has the same deal on the Xbox Series S, but it’s $1 cheaper. If you’re not invested in the Best Buy membership programs, this is the place to get it.



