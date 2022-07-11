Get a Dreo space heater for cheap in this Prime Day deal, now $63

Adding a space heater to your living space will only enhance the wonderful things you love about your cozy home. And if you’re looking to get one the cheap, this option from Dreo is down to just $63 for Amazon Prime Day.

Three heating modes from 900W to 1500W provide three levels of warmth to your office, bedroom, living room, or other rooms, helping you save energy while maintaining comfort. The heater’s 70° oscillation helps it warm areas that other heaters don’t reach.

With a 1-12 hour timer, an auto-off feature that activates after 60 seconds, and a “mute” option that keeps the machine quiet while it’s working, you can enjoy peaceful slumber while conserving energy.

Additionally, the remote control gives you easy control from 26 feet away, and the hidden handle makes carrying it from one room to another a breeze. More features here.

For just $63, you really can’t ask for more from a space heater. But act fast, this price won’t be around for long. Dreo tells KnowTechie the offer runs from July 12 to July 13, so don’t miss out. Click the button below for more information.

