Roku’s 4K Streaming Stick+ with voice remote is down to just $40 at Best Buy

If your current smart TV’s interface is running slow, hooking up a media player to it should relieve you of all the headaches. And if you’re looking to make the jump to one, Best Buy has the Roku 4K Streaming Stick+ down to just $40. It usually sells for $50.

Enjoy nonstop entertainment with the Roku Streaming Stick+. Its wireless receiver provides a strong signal for smooth streaming in rooms far from the router, and it supports 4K, HD and HDR resolutions for crisp, colorful pictures. Take this compact Roku Streaming Stick+ with you on vacation for enjoying shows away from home.

While we’ve seen bigger discounts, $10 off is still a great price for this. And the best part about it is that you get free shipping. You can always pick it up, but given our current climate with COVID-19, getting it shipped might be the safest option. Click the button below for more details.

