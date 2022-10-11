Best Buy is running a huge 2-day flash sale alongside Prime Day

If you haven’t noticed, Amazon is running another Prime Day sales event from October 11-12. Not to feel left out, Best Buy is running a 48-hour flash sale of its own, at the same exact time.

And the best part? You don’t need a subscription like Amazon Prime to get in on these deals. If you see it discounted on Best Buy’s site, the deal is for the taking. No yearly subscription is needed.

Again, the sale runs from October 11 through October 12, and just about everything is deeply discounted.

We’ll highlight our favorite offers below, but check out the sales page here for the rest. Let’s see what’s up for grabs.

Best Buy Flash Sale – the best tech deals

Deals Sony – WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones – $349.99 The WH-1000XM5 headphones use two processors to control eight microphones, which cancel out background noise and ensure clear phone calls. Typically priced at $399.99, grab them now for just $349.99. That’s $50 in savings. Buy Now

Deals Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – $899 Get the best laptop/tablet combo Microsoft has to offer. Typically priced at $1,199.99, grab it now for just $899.99. That’s $300 in savings. Buy Now

Deals Apple Watch Series 8 – $349 With the Series 8 only being out for around a month at this point, it’s really strange to see it discounted already. Typically priced at $379.99, grab it now for just $349. That’s $50 in savings. Buy Now

Deals Galaxy Buds Live – $79.99 Galaxy Buds deliver a great sound experience in a stylish design. Typically priced at $149.9, grab them now for just $79.99. That’s $70 in savings. Buy Now

Deals iRobot Roomba i7+ – $499.99 Every home should have one of these. Instead of doing all the grunt work yourself, this robot vacuum keeps your home clean without any supervision. Typically priced at $899.99, grab it now for just $499.99. That’s $400 in savings. Buy Now

Deals MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop M1 – $799.99 The new MacBook Air is Apple’s thinnest and lightest notebook, packed with the latest tech—including Apple’s latest M1 chip. Typically priced at $999.99, grab it now for just $799.99. That’s $400 in savings. Buy Now

Deals Apple TV 4K 32GB – $109.99 The second-generation Apple TV 4K is one of the best premium streaming devices, loaded to the brim with many features. Typically priced at $999.99, grab it now for just $799.99. That’s $400 in savings. Buy Now

Deals Marshall Stockwell II Bluetooth Speaker – $149.99 Marshall’s Stockwell II Bluetooth speaker lets you take the party anywhere. Typically priced at $219.99, grab it now for just $149.99. That’s $70 in savings. Buy Now

Deals GoPro – HERO8 Black – $249.99 Capturing smooth footage is as easy as 1, 2, 3 with this GoPro HERO8 camera. Typically priced at $299.99, grab it now for just $249.99. That’s $50 in savings. Buy Now

Deals AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) – $99.99 Capturing smooth footage is as easy as 1, 2, 3 with this GoPro HERO8 camera. Typically priced at $129.99, grab it now for just $99.99. That’s $30 in savings. Buy Now

As you can see, there’s a lot of ground to cover, which is just the tip of the iceberg. Best Buy isn’t holding back, and they have a ton of more stuff up for grabs in his 48-hour flash sale.

We couldn’t list them all, but if you’re looking for more, additional deals can be found on Best Buy’s sales page: Best Buy Flash Sale.

Keep in mind, these deals are good from October 11 through October 12. So if you’re looking to save some cash on any upcoming tech purchases, this is a good place to start. Click below for more info.

Verified Staff Pick Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale

The sale ends 10/12/22 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Hurry before prices go back up and while supplies last. See at Best Buy On-Going Offer

