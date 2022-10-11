Apple Watch Series 8 gets its first discount for Prime Early Access

Apple launched its Apple Watch Series 8 lineup just a month ago, and you can already pick one up for a discount.

During Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale today and tomorrow, both the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch 8 are on sale. To make things even better, the discounts are actually pretty solid, as well.

Both options are $50 off for Amazon Prime subscribers. That brings the 41mm model down to just $349. And the 45mm option is down to $379.

All Apple Watch Series 8 GPS models are on sale

This particular sale only applies to the GPS versions of the Apple Watch Series 8. If you want one with cellular connectivity, you’ll have to pay the full price, starting at $499.99.

But this is a great deal if you just need the WiFi/GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 8. This year, Apple added a few new features, including crash detection.

There’s also a new temperature sensor and plenty of activity-tracking options. As always, they’re easily customizable, with tons of bands to choose from.

Snag a new Apple Watch for $50 off

With the Series 8 only being out for around a month at this point, it’s really strange to see it discounted already.

But who are we to question Apple’s antics? The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is just in time for the holidays, so take advantage of these available deals.

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t have one, sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel before it expires.

