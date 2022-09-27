Stock up on official Xbox controllers at just $45 each

If you’re due for a new Xbox controller or just need a spare, Amazon and Target are blowing out White color options at just $45 a pop. They typically sell at $60.

This isn’t an aftermarket Xbox controller – this is the same controller you get when buying a new Xbox. The controller is lightweight and comfortable, with a sleek design that fits your hands.

Additionally, the controller features a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Connect to a console or PC using the USB-C port for direct plug-and-play support.

Sure, $15 off isn’t the biggest discount, but hey, would you rather pay the full $60 or the discounted price of $45?

I’m guessing you’re going to go with the cheaper option. Good for you. Click the button below for more details.

