Anker 767 PowerHouse preorder: Save $400, plus a free power bank

If you like free stuff and the chance to save $400, Anker has a promotion for you. For a limited time, the company will give you $400 off its upcoming 767 PowerHouse power station.

All you have to do is head over to this page and enter your email address and sign up for updates. Doing this gives you a $400 coupon if you preorder the company’s newest power station.

And if you pull the trigger on a preorder, Anker will throw in a free power bank valued at $49.99. That’s a pretty sweet offer.

Anker is gearing up to launch its best power station yet

The 767 PowerHouse is a 2400W power station with 2048Wh of capacity.

It utilizes the company’s proprietary GaNPrime power delivery system, and it can charge several devices at once with minimal impact to speed.

Additional features include 1000W solar input, suitcase design, onboard flashlight, and more. However, details are slim at this point, and Anker isn’t revealing much yet.

We suggest throwing your email on Anker’s signup page for updates and additional product details.

