Snag a refurbished pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for just a measly $48

If you don’t mind a refurb, Best Buy is blowing out Geek Squad-certified refurbished Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds for just $48. They typically sell for $150.

The Galaxy Buds 2 have an all-new, upgraded design that mimics the smaller style of the Galaxy Buds Pro. Additionally, they offer 7.5 hours of playback time or 29 hours from the charging case.

These earbuds are the lightest true wireless earbuds that Samsung has ever produced. But that lightweight design still leaves room for plenty of performance.

If a refurb is putting you off, know Best Buy fully backs these with a 90-day warranty. They’re restored to a like-new state, verified to work correctly, and come with all the essential accessories.

One Reddit commenter who took advantage of the deal notes, “Purchased 2, boxes don’t come in the best condition but product itself is unrecognizable from new condition.”

So it’s your call. Would you rather pay the total $150 or a measly $48? The choice is yours. Click below for more info.

