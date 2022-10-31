Save $80 on two highly-rated Jlink gaming monitors

When buying a gaming monitor, most people tend to choose a size that fits their budget. If this sounds like you and you’re in the market for an upgrade, we have something that may pique your interest.

For a limited time, Jlink is knocking $80 off two of its best-selling gaming monitors in a week-long sale, with prices starting at just $140. Here’s what’s up for grabs.

First up, we have the Jlink 27-inch 1080P monitor. Right now, you can get it for $169.99 by clipping the $30 on-site coupon. It typically sells for $250.

Verified Jlink 27″ FHD 1080P Gaming Montitor

Typically priced at $250, get it now for just $170 by clipping the $30 on-site coupon. Offer is valid through November 6. Rating $170 at Amazon On-Going Offer

The monitor features an ultra-slim screen with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. It has an adjustable height stand and can pivot and tilt to reach the best angle possible in any setup.

It features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. So as long as your reflexes are on point, this monitor won’t slow you down.

Next up, we have a 24-inch Jlink gaming monitor. For a limited time, you can score this monitor for just $139 by clipping the $50 on-site coupon. It typically sells for $190.

Verified Jlink 24″ FHD 1080P Gaming Montitor

Typically priced at $190, get it now for just $139 by clipping the $50 on-site coupon. Offer is valid through November 6. Rating $140 at Amazon On-Going Offer

This 1080p monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, HDR, and anti-glare tech. It comes with Freesync and G-sync baked in, and it even filters out blue light to help with eye protection.

All in all, the monitor offers good picture, excellent color saturation, and an overall great experience. Again, it’s yours for just $140.

Jlink tells KnowTechie these offers are on a limited-time basis. These offers are valid through November 6. If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, it certainly doesn’t hurt to check these out.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.