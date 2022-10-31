This laptop extender gives you two extra monitors, and it’s now $373

If you’re used to a dual-monitor setup, one of the worst things that can happen to your productivity is switching back to a single monitor. To avoid this, check out the FOPO 12″ laptop screen extender.

Amazon has it down to $373 with promo code B9VW9MOX and clipping the $50 on-site coupon. It typically sells for $470.

The Fopo Triple Laptop Screen Extender is an affordable way to increase your productivity. It’s ideal for those who want to be efficient with their time but do not have much money to spend on expensive equipment.

This laptop extender can fold out to three 12″ 1080P monitors. It is also very easy to move around because it is so light. And it fits most laptops between 13-16 inches.

In addition, the monitor comes equipped with two USB-C and one mini-HDMI port. Also, the device comes with an adjustable kickstand and all the accessories you’ll need to get this working right out of the box.

For $373, you will not find anything similar to this price. Again, to get the discount, use promo code B9VW9MOX and clip the $50 on-site coupon. The offer is valid through November 11.

