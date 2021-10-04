These Beats Studio3 headphones normally cost $350. Today they’re discounted down to $169

We’ve been hearing a lot of great things about Apple’s Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones, but one of the biggest complaints is that they’re too expensive. Thankfully Amazon has something to say about that. Today only, the e-commerce giant is discounting them down to just $169. They typically sell for $350.

These headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

It continuously pinpoints sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit and music playback. The efficiency of the Apple W1 chip supports up to 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC on, and Pure ANC off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of playback.

Being able to score these headphones at $169 vs. the regular $350 is an incredible opportunity. That’s $180 in savings, making this one of the best prices we’ve seen to date on these. But the only kicker is that you have only today to jump on this price. Click the button below for more details.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.