Crash this drone as much as you want, it will only set you back $49

There’s no worse feeling than crashing a drone, especially one you spent a small fortune on. However, if you want to earn your wings without the constant worry of crashing, consider this beginner drone from ATTOP.

Right now, it’s down to just $49 for Prime members with promo code EIWAEQKW and a 10% on-site coupon. Non-Prime members can get it for $56. It typically sells for $80.

So what does a $49 drone get you? First, you get a 1080p HD camera and a remote to fly it. Additional features include a launch/land button and altitude hold; you can even fly it without a remote with the ATTOP app.

More advanced features include 360°flip, headless mode, toss to launch, and more. Additionally, the drone comes with two batteries, giving you 18 minutes of flight.

For just $49, you can’t ask much more from it. So before you spend a ton of money on a premium drone, get your practice in with this first and save yourself any potential headaches.

Again, to get the discount, remember to clip the 10% on-site coupon and enter promo code EIWAEQKW at checkout to see your savings. Click below for more info.

