This Mini PC with Windows 11 falls to its lowest price ever, now $179

Instead of dropping a ton of money on a laptop or a new PC, consider a mini desktop PC. They offer many of the same features as a traditional desktop but in a smaller, more compact form factor.

And if you’re in the market for one, GEEKOM is hosting one helluva deal that gets you one of its best-selling options at its lowest price.

From now until December 30, GEEKOM’s MiniAir 11 is down to just $179 with promo code XMAIR11A. It typically sells for $229. That’s a savings of $50.

Verified GEEKOM MiniAir 11

The MiniAir 11 is down to $179, down from its usual $229. Use promo code XMAIR11A and save $50. Offer valid through December 30. Rating $179 at GEEKOM Valid Through December 30

The MiniAir has an 11th Gen Intel N5095 quad-core 4-thread processor that is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor.

It also features dual-channel DDR4 RAM (expandable to 32GB) and an M2. 2280 SSD storage which is expandable to 1TB. It is ultra-portable and can even fit inside your pocket.

It comes with Windows 11 Pro, supports UHD graphics, and two 4K displays. Available in 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, the GEEKOM MiniAir also has dual Wi-Fi band support.

This mini PC has Windows 11 baked-in

With Windows 11 preinstalled, you can get things done quickly when you have limited desktop space around you.

Plus, with its compact, stylish design and affordable price tag, the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 is perfect for travelers—from business professionals to digital nomads.

If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, it doesn’t get any better than this. Again, you have until December 30 to jump on this offer. Click below for more info.

Deals GEEKOM MiniAir 11 11th Gen Intel Celeron With its 11th Gen Intel® Quad Core Celeron™ N5095 processor, high-performance DDR4/DDR3L memory, and up to 500GB of storage, GEEKOM MiniAir 11 is ready for everything you throw at it. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.