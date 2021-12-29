If you want them, Amazon has Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro down to $125

There’s no doubt about it, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are the company’s best earbuds the company has released to date. Reviewers love them. Samsung customers love them. Just about anyone who gets their hands on them loves them. Are you willing to give them a try?

If you’re interested in giving them a spin, Amazon currently has them down to just $125. These earbuds typically sell for $200 – that’s a $75 discount, making this one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro combines crystal-clear sound with unprecedented control, enhancing everyday moments in a new way. With Active Noise Cancellation you can escape into your music at a moment’s notice, even in a noisy crowd. Crystal-clear calls make it feel like you’re in the same room no matter how far you’re apart.

I don’t know about you, but if I was in the market for these, paying $125 vs. the usual $200 seems like a no-brainer. And if that sounds like something you want to jump on, we suggest doing it sooner than later because these could sell out fast. The clock is ticking, so don’t miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.