Prime Early Access: Storm2 Slim 130W charger down to $160
After October 12, the price goes back to $199, so don’t miss out on this incredible offer.
We wrote about Sharkgeek’s Storm2 Slim portable laptop charger just a month ago, and when we originally covered it, Amazon had it listed at $199.99.
Right now, the Prime Early Access sale drops the price down to $160. No special promo codes or on-site coupons are needed. Add it to your cart, and it’s all yours for $160.
The Storm2 Slim is a 20,000mAh portable charger with up to 130W output to keep your larger electronics, like laptops and tablets.
For a limited time, the Storm2 Slim is down to $160. It typically sells for $200. The offer is valid through October 12.
Not only does this charger feature massive battery capacity and output power, but it also sports a unique, seethrough design that cyberpunks will love.
With 20,000mAh capacity and up to 130W output, the Storm2 Slim is an incredibly fast and capable portable charger.
Again, it’s currently listed at $160, but after October 12, the price goes back to $199, so don’t miss out on this incredible offer.
Storm2 Slim 130W Portable Charger – $160
If you’re looking for ultra-fast charging and a unique design in your portable charger, then the Storm2 Slim might be perfect for you
NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.
