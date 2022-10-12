Prime Early Access: Storm2 Slim 130W charger down to $160

We wrote about Sharkgeek’s Storm2 Slim portable laptop charger just a month ago, and when we originally covered it, Amazon had it listed at $199.99.

Right now, the Prime Early Access sale drops the price down to $160. No special promo codes or on-site coupons are needed. Add it to your cart, and it’s all yours for $160.

The Storm2 Slim is a 20,000mAh portable charger with up to 130W output to keep your larger electronics, like laptops and tablets.

Not only does this charger feature massive battery capacity and output power, but it also sports a unique, seethrough design that cyberpunks will love.

With 20,000mAh capacity and up to 130W output, the Storm2 Slim is an incredibly fast and capable portable charger.

Again, it’s currently listed at $160, but after October 12, the price goes back to $199, so don’t miss out on this incredible offer.

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

