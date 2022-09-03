The Storm2 Slim is a portable charger that is powerful and unique

When it comes to portable chargers, there are tons of different options available out there. You can find small, 5,000mAh chargers to keep your phone’s battery charged up for an extra day.

Or you can go a step further and snag a 20,000mAh portable charger with up to 130W of output to keep your larger electronics, like laptops and tablets, going past their battery limits.

The latter option is what Shargeek has to offer with its Storm2 Slim portable charger.

Not only does this charger feature massive battery capacity and output power, but it also sports a unique, seethrough design that cyberpunks will love.

The Storm2 Slim is a little on the expensive side of portable chargers, at $199. However, it brings a ton of power to the table and has a few features up its sleeve that might justify the price.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Storm2 Slim features a see-through design and IPS info display

The first thing you notice about the Storm2 is the see-through design that shows off its interior components.

Looking across the top, you can see the device’s motherboard with all its electronic pathways and components. I’d be lying if I said I had any idea what was going on across the motherboard.

But it looks cool, and those with more knowledge of computer boards might enjoy mapping out what’s happening inside the Storm2 Slim.

Also, inside the see-through, fireproof case, you can see the four individual lithium-ion batteries packed inside to give you that total 20,000mAh capacity.

Another unique feature of the Storm2 Slim is the integrated IPS display that shows you various readings. It can show you the total input and output wattage, as well as the current capacity of the charger.

You can also see the temperature of the charger, which you can freely change to Fahrenheit or Celsius using the intuitive, single-button control.

Big capacity and super fast charging

As we noted briefly, the Storm2 Slim from Shargeek has a pretty impressive 20,000mAh capacity.

With that much battery power inside, the Storm2 can charge your smartphone up to four times before needing to recharge.

In testing, I could charge my Samsung Galaxy from 50 percent to full and only used around 15 percent of the Slim2’s battery capacity.

But this portable charger is by no means limited to smartphones. It can be a great option for keeping your tablet, or your laptop charged several times.

In fact, the Storm2 Slim is capable of giving your MacBook a full charge 1.5 times before needing to be juiced back up. And it can charge up your iPad several times in one cycle.

And the Storm2 Slim focuses on charging devices fast. There is a 100W USB-C output and an additional 30W USB-A output for a total of 130W of output from two different ports.

Using the USB-C port, it can charge a MacBook pro to 50 percent in just around 40 minutes.

Using my Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone, the USB-C port steadily charged at just over 15W, giving me a 50 percent charge in around 45 minutes.

Check out the Shargeek Storm2 for ultra-fast portable charging

While there are tons of different portable chargers available on the market these days, there aren’t many that are as unique as the Storm2 Slim.

It features a sweet, see-through design with a clear view of all internal components, as well as an IPS display that shows you various charging and capacity information.

And the design isn’t just a gimmick, either. This charger is truly designed for the gadget geeks of the world who look for optimal speed when charging up their devices.

With 20,000mAh capacity and up to 130W output, the Storm2 Slim is an incredibly fast and capable portable charger.

But all of that power certainly comes with a price. The Storm2 Slim sells for $199 on Amazon and $229 on the company’s website, which is substantially more expensive than other 20,000mAh portable chargers with much less output.

So if you’re looking for ultra-fast charging and a unique design in your portable charger, then the Storm2 Slim might be perfect for you.

As a bonus, using promo code GEEK10 on GeekShark’s website saves you 10% off. Additionally, buy two units and the second one is 30% off.

