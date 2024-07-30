Rush Charge Universe: The portable charger that does it all

KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

We’ve all been there – stuck on a long flight with a dying phone and not a free outlet in sight. Or, you’re camping for the weekend and your portable charger only supports one type of device.

It’s these frustrations that the Rush Charge Universe, a sleek new 3-in-1 power bank, aims to solve.

With three different ports—Lightning, USB-C, and Micro USB—the Universe can charge all your devices at once, so no annoying adapter juggling is required.

Whether you’re a die-hard Apple fan, team Android all the way, or still rocking that old Kindle, this charger has you covered.

But the Universe isn’t just about compatibility—it’s also built to last. Its 3200mAh battery can fully charge your phone multiple times on the go, and at a light 7.5 ounces, it won’t weigh you down.

I tested the Universe on a recent road trip, and it was a lifesaver. I kept my iPhone, AirPods, and Nintendo Switch all powered up without having to fight for any spare outlets in the car. The charger itself gave me 2.5 full phone charges before needing a refill.

The Universe also supports fast charging, so you can top up your devices quickly. From 0 to 50% in 30 minutes—yes, please.

It’s not just travelers who’ll appreciate the Universe. It comes in insanely clutch if you’re a gamer too – you can keep your PS5 DualSense controllers juiced up on the go. Or, if you’re a parent, you can charge the whole family’s devices at once on a long car ride.

The Universe comes in a whopping eight different colors because, of course it does. I mean, charging your devices shouldn’t just be about function; it should be a goddamn fashion statement. Personally, I’m a sleek Space Gray kind of person, but hey, if bold Hot Pink is your jam, who am I to judge?

Ready to take the Universe for a spin? Well, aren’t you in luck. Use promo code RUSH40, and you’ll score a whopping 40% off. Oh, and because the universe loves you, you’ll also get free shipping. All for the low, low price of $59. Steal of the century, right?

Look, the Rush Charge Universe is a must-have for anyone who’s ever had to play charger Tetris on a crowded plane or fight their sibling for the last outlet at a family gathering.

It’s the perfect blend of power, portability, and not wanting to murder your loved ones. So, go ahead and treat yourself. Your devices (and your sanity) will thank you.

