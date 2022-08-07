This $33 wireless charger from LK charges 3 devices at a time

Have you ever wondered if there’s a way to keep your mobile devices charged up without using tons of different cables? Well, this 3-in1 charger from LK can charge up your smartphone, wireless earbuds, and Apple Watch all at once

The LK 3-in-1 charger was designed to keep your full suite of mobile devices charged together. It features QI wireless technology, so there are no annoying cables and has a max output of 15W, so it can effectively charge all of your devices at once.

The LK 3-in-1 charger is available on Amazon for $32.99. But if you act quickly, the charger is currently on sale for $10 off, bringing the total down to just $22.99. So let’s see what this charger is all about.

Wireless charging of three devices at one time

Image: KnowTechie

The biggest selling point of the LK 3-in-1 is that it can actively charge up to three devices at once.

You can charge your smartphone on the main platform vertically or horizontally while your wireless earbuds charge on the side and your Apple Watch charges hanging from the outstretched arm.

The charger is compatible with any device that supports wireless Qi charging. So that’s just about any iPhone model since the iPhone 8 and most Samsung or other manufacturer’s phones from the last 5 years.

It can output up to 7.5W of energy when charging an iPhone and up to 10W for Samsung Galaxy phones. It can output 3W to an Apple Watch, and it allocates a total of 5W for charging wireless earbuds.

Features and safety measures

Image: KnowTechie

The LK 3-in-1 charging station has a cool feature that lets you charge your Apple Watch. You can use a standard Apple Watch charger and pass it through to the bottom of the LK 3-in-1, where it can plug into a USB port.

That turns the arm of the charger into the wireless charging station for your Apple Watch. It doesn’t come with an Apple Watch charger, so you’ll have to provide it yourself.

Unfortunately, there’s no support for any other kind of smartwatch, as the arm is specifically designed for Apple Watch chargers. It would be nice to see support for other smartwatches.

The charger has safety features like over-current, over-charge, and over-heat protection. That means your electronics will be safe from potential damage from over-heating or over-charging your battery

Most suitable for Apple users

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re an Apple product owner looking for a wireless charging station for your family of devices, you’ll definitely want to check out the LK 3-in-1 charger. You can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch with one convenient charger.

Of course, it will still work with other devices, such as Samsung phones and earbuds. But it’s specifically designed with the Apple Watch in mind and won’t be compatible with other brands of smartwatches.

So if you’re looking for an all-in-one charging stand and have an Apple Watch, check out the LK 3-in-1 charger. Again, it’s available on Amazon for the regular price of $32.99, but it’s currently on sale for $10 off, bringing the price down to $22.99.

