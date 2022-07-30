The Lucy Ultra robot vacuum is a pet owner’s dream come true

Over the years, we’ve started seeing more robot vacuum cleaners that can clean your floors for you. And the features and capabilities of these devices continue to improve and impress.

One such robot vacuum is the new Trifo Lucy Ultra. The Trifo Lucy Ultra, or Lucy for short, is a 2-in-1 automatic mop and dry vacuum cleaner.

It features enhanced navigation technology and a 1080P HD camera to clean and avoid potential obstacles and even unfortunate pet accidents.

The Trifo Lucy Ultra is the second version of the company’s Lucy robot vacuum and mop combo. It’s currently available on Amazon for $363 after applying an $80 coupon.

Additionally, you can find it on the company’s website for $359.99 after applying the 10% promo code KNOWTECHIE10.

We got our hands on a Lucy Ultra and tested it for the past couple of weeks. Is it worth buying? Let’s see what it’s all about.

Setup and Trifo Home app

Setting up the Lucy Ultra is a relatively simple process. When you unbox the machine, you’ll find a charging base, a laser pointer/air-freshener add-on, and the parts to switch over to mopping.

You do have to switch over a couple of parts on the bottom of the machine when you change to the mopping setting. But it’s pretty easy to do and only takes a few seconds.

Once you pull out the Lucy and plug in the docking station, the Trifo Home app for Android or iOS handles the rest of the setup.

From here, download the app and follow the on-screen instructions to connect to your WiFi network, and the vacuum is good to go.

Mapping with 1080P HD

Lucy’s mapping and navigation are where the device shines the most. It’s outfitted with a 1080P HD camera that helps it detect potential obstacles better than most traditional LiDAR-based navigation systems in robot vacuums.

The 1080P HD camera, combined with the Time-of-Flight sensors, can detect obstacles as small as one inch. And Lucy’s AI helps the device map and clean your house at a rapid rate.

But Lucy’s camera isn’t limited to being used while the machine operates. Using the Trifo Home app, you can check your Lucy’s camera in real-time. You can use it as a pet cam to check on your furry friend while you’re away.

You can also set up a Motion Sensor feature on the device to notify you if anything’s happening in your home.

Cleaning abilities

Of course, none of those features really matter if the Lucy Ultra isn’t good at cleaning your floor. Fortunately, that’s not going to be an issue with Lucy.

With 4,000Pa of suction power, the Lucy offers tons of suction, above and beyond the average robot vacuum today.

You can activate a carpet boost mode from the app to boost the suction to max on the carpet to get a deeper clean in those tough areas.

Additionally, adding the interchangeable mopping pads and turning the Lucy into a mop for hard floors using the included electric-powered water tank is relatively simple.

If you have furry friends living with you, then you probably know all too well just how much hair they can leave behind.

But the Lucy Ultra also comes with an attachable pet hair extractor that replaces the traditional brush wheel to ensure you’re sucking up all that pet hair that finds its way everywhere.

The battery life is rated for 120 minutes depending on the surface. For instance, you’ll see those numbers start to go down when vacuuming carpet. But the Lucy Ultra will always detect when it’s running out of battery and return to its charging base.

And of course, the navigation makes it easy to prepare your floors for cleaning. Lucy’s AI is trained to recognize more than 70 objects and can detect obstacles as small as one inch. So it’ll clean around potential dangers, including pet waste.

Additionally, the Lucy Ultra works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can integrate it into your smart home.

Check out the Trifo Lucy to step up your cleaning game

It’s really nice when a piece of technology can make your life a lot easier. And that’s something that a robot vacuum cleaner can truly do. Most people hate vacuuming and cleaning floors, so it’s nice to have a robot do it for you.

And the Trifo Lucy is a pretty impressive option at a relatively decent price. It offers powerful suction and a convenient app for mapping and control.

The 1080P HD camera not only aids mapping and navigation but also doubles as a security or pet cam that you can use whenever you want. No other robot vacuum on the market today offers this.

Again, the Trifo Lucy is available on Amazon for $363 after applying an $80 coupon. But you can get it much cheaper after applying promo code KNOWTECHIE10 (only $359.99) on the company’s website.

