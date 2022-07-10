Petlibro’s Granary pet feeder gives you control over your pet’s diet

I have two cats. Feeding them every morning involves splitting up two portions of wet food and refilling their daily bowl of dry food. The routine doesn’t take much effort, but having something to automate one-half of the job would make things much easier.

This is where something like Petlibro’s Granary feeder comes into play. The Granary from Petlibro is a WiFi-connected automatic pet feeder that lets you feed your pets without actually feeding them. Instead, Granary does all the heavy lifting.

Just fill the dispenser with dry food and set your daily automatic feeding schedule – Granary handles the rest. And if you don’t feel like setting up a schedule, you can always dispense food manually via the Petlibro app.

The Granary feeder saves you time and effort

Thanks to its five-liter container, you don’t have to worry about refilling the Granary feeder regularly. You can get through a couple of weeks before refilling it again, depending on your pet’s daily portions.

And when food is running low, Granary’s onboard low-food warning system will notify you when food is running out. And don’t worry about food going stale; Petlibro claims its “quadruple freshness preservation technique keeps food as fresh as ever.”

In terms of meal prep, the Petlibro app allows users to schedule meals and portions. You can set how much food your pet gets in one day and how often they should be fed. And if food starts to pile up, Granary’s anti-jam technology detects clogs and prevents any missed meals.

Keep tabs on your pet anytime it eats

Granary also has a built-in 1080P camera that your pets can trigger anytime it detects motion. So if you want to keep tabs on when your pet goes to eat, the app will notify you of a motion event and feed you a direct live feed to your pet munching away at their meal.

And even if you don’t get a motion alert, you can jump into the live video feed and communicate directly with your pet through the camera’s two-audio system. The camera also works in the dark and offers a 145-degree wide-angle view.

Another neat feature is the ability to set personalized meal calls. For instance, you can pre-record a 10-second message to play whenever your pet’s food is refilled, letting your pet know it’s time to eat.

Since the Petlibro Granary feeder works on WiFi, it requires a power source. But thanks to an emergency power supply, you don’t have to worry about your pets going without their daily diet due to a power outage.

The Granary feeder can help you stay connected with your pet no matter where you are

Pet owners who are looking for a way to provide their pets with a healthy and nutritious diet should consider the Granary WiFi feeder.

Whether you’re away on travel or want to make your pet is getting its daily diet, having something that automates this daily routine is truly something every pet owner could appreciate. It is good for your pets and gives owners one less thing to worry about.

Petlibro’s Granary WiFi Feeder retails at $94.99 on the company’s website. Additionally, the feeder is also available on Amazon too. It comes in white or black and currently only comes in a 5L option.

