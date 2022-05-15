The Trifo Ollie robot vacuum makes pet clean-up quick and easy

Keeping a clean house, specifically vacuuming, can sometimes feel like a full-time job. And adding pets to the equation makes the task much more difficult. But Trifo is trying to take some stress out of cleaning with the Trifo Ollie Pet robot vacuum.

The Trifo Ollie Pet is a powerful robot vacuum with up to 4,000Pa of suction to clean even the dirtiest carpets. It features up to 120 minutes of run time to clean large areas and comes with a detachable laser pointer to help entertain your pets.

The Trifo Ollie is available on Amazon for $299.99. But if you act quickly you can save $40 with an Amazon coupon plus another 10 percent using promo code CV23AMWG at checkout, bringing the price down to $229.99. So let’s see what this robot vacuum is all about.

Pet-friendly design

The Trifo Ollie features a pet-friendly design that is obviously tailored to those who live with furry friends. The detachable laser pointer device doubles as an air freshener that helps to eliminate pet odors while you clean.

Additionally, the vacuum features a full-color 1080P camera that you can use to live stream your home. That way, you can keep up with your animals while you’re not home. You can even watch the video while the Ollie cleans your floors.

The Ollie also features an internal attachment that helps to easily clean up pet hair. The Pet Hair Extractor automatically suctions all of the pet hair and dust bunnies off of Ollie’s brushes.

So you won’t have to worry about cleaning the brushes manually. Just empty out the 600 ml and you’re good to go. The Ollie doesn’t come with an emptying station, so you’ll have to manually empty the device when it gets full.

And finally, the Ollie contains a built-in two-stage filter, with one HEPA filter alongside one activated charcoal filter to eliminate the majority of allergens and particles in the air. For those of us with allergies, these filters can make a world of difference.

What else does the Ollie robot vacuum have to offer?

Image: Trifo

Beyond its pet-friendly design, Trifo’s Ollie contains other features that you might expect from other robot vacuums. It features 4,000Pa of suction power and a six-sided brush that varies in length to help scoop up every mess possible.

Additionally, Ollie has impressive obstacle avoidance. The depth Time-of-Flight sensor built into the device’s camera can identify and avoid obstacles as little as one inch high. So you don’t have to worry about the vacuum running into everything.

It features mapping using visual simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) to precisely learn the layout of your home. And you can set up different areas and rooms within your house using the iOS or Android Trifo Home App to direct your Ollie to clean only where you want it.

Speaking of the Trifo Home App, the Ollie also features Alexa and Google Assistant support. Using commands like “Alexa, turn on Ollie” or “Okay, Google, start Ollie,” you can command your robot vacuum to get to work.

Should you buy the Trifo Ollie Pet?

Image: Trifo

For those in the market for a new robot vacuum who have pets at home, the Trifo Ollie Pet is definitely an option worth considering.

It features several pet-friendly features, like the attachable laser pointer and air freshener to keep your furry friends occupied while eliminating some of the odors they produce. And the attached 1080P camera that you can use to livestream your home is an added bonus.

Its 4,000Pa of suction is comparable to other robot vacuums in this price range. There are no mopping capabilities or automatic emptying into a bin, which are some additional features found in other robot vacuums.

But the Trifo Ollie Pet falls in at a pretty great price. If you act quickly, you can get a massive discount from the original $299.99 price tag. You can use the coupon on Amazon for $40 off, and the code CV23AMWG will get you an extra 10 percent discount at checkout.

With those discounts, the price of the Trifo Ollie Pet comes down to $229.99, making it an appealing option for pet owners looking to take some of the hassles out of keeping their house clean.

