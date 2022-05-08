This 55-watt car charger charges up to 3 devices at once super fast

Nowadays, a lot of us carry several electronic devices with us on a day-to-day basis. From smartphones to earbuds and more – chargers are needed more than ever. And this 55-watt car charger can keep multiple devices topped up at once.

The 55-watt car charger from FlyLead is an absolute behemoth of mobile charging. It features the classic 12V DC car input with a USB-C and a USB-A port attached that lets you charge up to three devices at one time. You can snag one of your own from Amazon for $21.89.

No matter what kind of mobile electronic device you have, this car charger can hook you up with a fast charge while you’re on the road. Let’s see what it’s all about.

Charges multiple devices at once

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Beyond the overall speed of the device, the major selling point of this car charger is its multiple ports. To kick things off, the attached output features a USB-C connection that can charge just about any kind of mobile device.

The attached cable is capable of an output of up to 30 watts. And with that kind of power, the charger can juice your phone up to 80 percent in right around 30 minutes.

In addition to the attached USB-C output, there are two extra ports on the back of the charger that you can plug additional cables into.

The USB-C port features PD 3.0 fast charging so you can quick charge either your Android or iOS device using an additional cable. This port is capable of 25 watts of output and can charge your iPhone up to around 80 percent in 30 minutes.

And the final port is a USB-A port with Quick Charge 3.0. This port is a little weaker than the others, offering only 15 watts of output. But that’s still a pretty stellar speed for the third option on this charger.

Convenient and widely compatible

What really makes this car charger stand out from other chargers is its convenience. It features a coiled cable that stretches out to five feet. So you don’t have to worry about the cable getting all tangled up in your car.

And it really can charge just about any electronic device that requires a charge. Its extra ports make it extremely versatile, allowing you to use just about any charging cable that you may have laying around.

You can charge phones, tablets, smartwatches, dash cameras, GPS devices, and many more. You can even charge up your laptop with this charger as long as it supports USB-C charging.

Charge your devices quickly while you’re on the road with this versatile car charger

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

If you’re in the market for a car charger, then you really can’t go wrong with this 55-watt option from Fly Lead. It’s versatile, powerful, and perfect for folks who routinely need to charge multiple devices while they’re in the car.

The biggest downside to the charger is that there isn’t a version with an Apple Lightning cable output. You can always use the USB-C or USB-A port to charge your iPhone or iPad, but it would be nice if there was an option with an attached Lightning cable.

If you’re interested in this car charger from Fly Lead, you can get it on Amazon for $21.89. The price is a little higher than some car charger options, but the power and multi-device charging capabilities will be worth it for some users.

