This power station is the best portable power station in its price range

Portable power stations are becoming increasingly popular as more of us carry multiple gadgets with us.

I’ve found one perfect for any occasion, whether you’re looking for one for your next camping getaway, a long road trip, or just a busy day working on a project outdoors.

The ISSOMI Portable Power Station is portable, dust and splash resistant, and can be charged in several ways.

It’s ideal for any outdoor activity and can even be used to jump-start a car or charge up to seven devices simultaneously. The only downside is that it has only one AC and one USB-C port.

So, let’s explore some of the highlights of this tiny but mighty device and highlight some drawbacks.

What we like about the ISSOMI Portable Power Station

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

This power station features a lightweight design, only weighing 8.4lbs / 3.8kg and having the dimensions of 11.2 x 9.1 x 7.3in (28 x 23 x 18.5cm).

It is dust and water-resistant featuring an IP63 rating, which means it can withstand dusty conditions and even light rain.

Additionally, it can charge up to 7 devices simultaneously. It also comes with a jump starter cable in case of battery-related emergencies

Cons of the ISSOMI Portable Power Station

Only has one Type-C port and two USB-A that max out at 10W

Only has one AC port

It can take several hours to charge it, which is understandably fair given the size of the battery.

Why the ISSOMI Portable Power Station Is Worth It

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

The ISSOMI Portable Power Station packs a punch considering its incredible, lightweight design.

It is truly portable and great for any occasion where you might need power in a pinch. It only weighs 8.4 lbs (3.8 kg) and doesn’t compromise on power, with 296Wh & 80000mAh capacity.

The design is suited for any outdoor activity, whether a camping trip or an outdoors project. Many professional photographers, for example, carry a lot of equipment with them to carry out their duties.

They will, of course, require a camera or two, their smartphone, a drone for aerial shots, and a laptop or tablet for on-the-go photo editing.

Considering that most electronics still don’t promise a full-day battery life, let alone for several days, this can be challenging on many fronts. If you have to work outdoors often and need to power several gadgets simultaneously, this portable power station is for you.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

If going on a camping trip with family or friends, you can rely on ISSOMI Portable Power Station (available on Amazon).

This powerful pack can deliver enough power for several people, power a projector and laptop for a movie night, and even jump-start your car in case of an emergency.

The IP63 rating guarantees that your power station is well-protected against dust and even light sprinkles of water if you find yourself in light rain during your trip.

Charging the power station is simple, and you can do it in several ways. You can:

Plug it into a wall outlet with the AC adapter it comes with.

Plug it into your car’s DC outlet.

Charge it with the help of a solar panel.

The time required to go from 0 to fully charged varies depending on your chosen method. According to ISSOMI, your power station will be fully charged and ready to use in 6-7 hours using a solar panel. It will take approximately 7 to 8 hours using any standard AC charger.

The car charger is the slowest, taking 10 to 12 hours to reach capacity.

The Downsides

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Let’s talk about one of the essential features of a portable power station: its ports. As previously stated, the ISSOMI Portable Power Station can charge up to seven devices simultaneously.

On top of that, the device has a wireless charging pad that can charge any Qi-compatible device, such as your phone, tablet, or wireless earphones.

There are two USB-A ports with a maximum power output of 10W, which is relatively low. Fortunately, another USB-A quick charge port supports up to 45W, but there’s only one. There is also one DC port and one AC port.

This power station only has one Type-C port with a peak power of 65W. Because USB-C charging has become a standard in the tech industry in recent years, this can be a deal-breaker for many professionals.

Apple’s recent iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and other devices include the Type-C connector. Many Android manufacturers have also made the switch to this type of charger. It can be challenging to charge multiple devices simultaneously if they only come with Type-C chargers.

Furthermore, because there is only one AC port, you cannot connect multiple AC devices at one time.

This limited AC supply may not be a problem if most of your devices use USB-A chargers or if you don’t require more than one AC port, but it is something to keep in mind when purchasing this device.

Conclusion

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

The ISSOMI Portable Power Station is the best portable power station within its price range. The highlights are:

Rugged design

Dust and splash resistance

Variety of ports

Ability to jump-start a car

Exceptional capacity and charging times

The only drawback is the lack of additional Type-C and AC ports, which some customers who don’t use these frequently may overlook.

So, if you’re looking for a versatile and powerful power station that can save you in a pinch, check out the ISSOMI Portable Power Station. It’s sure to power up your remote activities with convenient wireless power.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.