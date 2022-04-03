This USB-C Card Reader is one of the quickest on the market

Whether you’re a busy professional who is constantly on the go or a student who needs to transfer files between your laptop and phone, a good card reader is a necessary accessory.

The DriverGenius HB081 USB-C 5Gbps Card Reader is one of the latest and most advanced options. So, what does this card reader offer?

The DriverGenius HB081 is a small and lightweight card reader that plugs into any USB-C port. It provides super-fast data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, perfect for quick file transfer.

Plus, the HB081 is backward compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports, making it usable with virtually any device. Read on for a full review of the DriverGenius HB081 USB-C 5Gbps Card Reader, including its pros and cons.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

An Overview of the DriverGenius HB081

The DriverGenius HB081 (available on Amazon.com) is a great way to read and write data on your memory cards. It has three slots for SD4.0, Micro SD4.0, and CF-1 cards, making it very versatile.

The transfer speeds are up to 5Gbps, so you can move data quickly between devices. The reader also has a unique click-in card feature, making it easy to insert and remove cards. The compact design metal enclosure is also a great way to protect your cards from damage.

The following video describes the key features of the HB081 in detail:

Pros of the DriverGenius HB081

Super-fast data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps: This card reader is one of the quickest on the market, making it perfect for transferring data quickly between devices.

This card reader is one of the quickest on the market, making it perfect for transferring data quickly between devices. Backward compatible: This reader can be used with virtually any device, whether USB 3.0, 2.0, or earlier versions.

This reader can be used with virtually any device, whether USB 3.0, 2.0, or earlier versions. Click-in card feature: The HB081 has a unique click-in card feature that makes it easy to insert and remove cards.

The HB081 has a unique click-in card feature that makes it easy to insert and remove cards. Compact design: This reader is small and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go.

This reader is small and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go. Durable metal enclosure: The metal enclosure protects your cards from damage.

Cons of the DriverGenius HB081

No built-in storage: This card reader does not have any built-in storage, so you need to use a memory card to store data.

This card reader does not have any built-in storage, so you need to use a memory card to store data. Only supports SD4.0, Micro SD4.0, and CF-1 cards: If you have a different type of memory card, this reader will not be compatible.

If you have a different type of memory card, this reader will not be compatible. Only works with USB-C ports: The HB081 can only be used with USB-C ports, so you must have a compatible device.

Who Should Buy the DriverGenius HB081?

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

The DriverGenius HB081 is perfect for busy professionals or students who need to transfer files quickly between devices. It is also great for photographers or videographers who need to offload files from their memory cards.

Here’s a breakdown of how the mentioned groups of people can use the DriverGenius HB081:

Busy professionals: If you’re always on the go, this card reader is a great way to transfer files between your laptop and phone quickly.

You can also use it to transfer files from your camera to your computer. The HB081 will come in handy when you need to transfer large files quickly, such as during a work presentation or project.

Students: If you need to transfer files between your laptop and phone or between different devices, this card reader is perfect.

The DriverGenius HB081 is also great for students who need to transfer large files, such as videos or presentations. It’s small and lightweight, so you can easily take it with you from one class to another.

Photographers/videographers: If you’re a photographer or videographer, this card reader is a great way to offload files from your memory cards.

The fast data transfer speeds make it quick and easy to get your files onto your computer. The HB081 is also a great way to back up your files, so you don’t have to worry about losing them.

The Bottom Line: The DriverGenius HB081 USB-C 5Gbps Card Reader is an excellent choice for anyone who needs fast data transfer speeds and is looking for a versatile and easy-to-use reader.

It is also a good choice for anyone who needs a durable and compact reader that they can use with virtually any device.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Why the DriverGenius HB081 Is Worth It

If you’re looking for a fast and reliable way to transfer files between your computer and USB-C devices, the DriverGenius HB081 is well worth your money. Here’s a roundup of the reasons to buy this card reader:

It Allows You To Transfer Large Files Quickly

As I mentioned, the DriverGenius HB081 supports transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. Therefore, you can transfer large files in a fraction of the time it would take with a traditional USB 2.0 card reader.

The super-fast transfer speed may particularly come in handy when transferring high-resolution photos and videos. Additionally, if you frequently transfer large files, the DriverGenius HB081 will save you a lot of time in the long run.

It Is Compact and Portable

The DriverGenius HB081 is very compact and easy to take with you on the go. This makes it an excellent option for people who frequently move between devices or work in multiple locations.

For example, if you’re a freelance graphic designer who travels frequently, the DriverGenius HB081 would be a great tool to have on hand.

It Is Reliable and Durable

The DriverGenius HB081 is also built to last. The card reader features a sturdy metal housing that can withstand everyday wear and tear. So, if you’re looking for a card reader that is both fast and durable, the DriverGenius HB081 is an excellent option.

Caveat: Although the DriverGenious HB081 comes with a sturdy metal enclosure, you should still be careful when handling the card reader. Like all electronic devices, it is susceptible to physical damage. Poor handling could potentially damage the card reader’s USB port and affect its performance.

30-Day Return, Refund, or Replacement Policy

If you’re not satisfied with the DriverGenius HB081, you can return it within 30 days for a refund or replacement. This policy gives you plenty of time to test out the card reader and make sure it meets your needs. Besides, it’s always nice to have the option to return a product if it doesn’t work out.

Caveat: The 30-day return policy does not apply if you damage the DriverGenius HB081. So, be sure to handle the card reader with care.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Wrapping Up

If you are looking for an affordable card reader that offers fast data transfer speeds and is compatible with multiple types of memory cards, the DriverGenius HB081 is an excellent option.

The HB081 also has a durable metal enclosure to protect your cards from damage. Plus, the compact design makes it easy to take with you on the go.

The DriverGenius USB-C Card Reader retails for $55.99 and can be purchased via the company’s website or Amazon.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.